Fortress Launches Retail Media Network To Connect Brands With 1 Million Gen Z & Millennial Gamers

Fortress has launched Fortress for Brands, a new retail media network offering brands direct access to over 1 million highly engaged Gen Z and Millennial games enthusiasts.

Fortress for Brands simplifies brand engagement with gamers and pop culture entertainment seekers, offering opportunities such as brand partnerships, digital signage, esports sponsorships, product placement, in-venue activations, and more through Fortress’s venues and digital channels.

“Fortress for Brands is a fantastic opportunity for brands looking to speak to a highly-engaged Gen Z and Millennial audience where they play and socialise. Ours is an eclectic and diverse audience who congregate around a passion for games culture, be that on a screen or in real life through board and card games at one of our unique venues,” said Gavin McDonough, director of partnerships at Fortress.

“This range of opportunities means our brand partners are not only unmissable for them, but build affinity and desire by aligning with something they are passionate about at a time when they are open to experiencing something new”.

Fortress’ audience is not only vast but deeply engaged and passionate, with many spending over 10 hours a week gaming. Fortress for Brands provides a potent entry point for brands to connect with consumers who are actively participating in and celebrating games culture, making it an ideal platform for building brand loyalty and driving meaningful engagement.

With a combined audience of over 1 million across physical and digital platforms, Fortress attracts over 750,000 annual foot traffic at its Melbourne and Sydney venues, with more than 250,000 hours played in venue and a reach of 30 million organically.

With a 60 per cent male and 40 per cent female audience split, Fortress’ retail media network also provides brands with multiple touchpoints to engage with their target audience, from in-venue digital signage to content marketing, esports broadcast, and audience insights.

“Our goal with Fortress for Brands is to provide brands with a fresh, innovative way to connect with the next generation of consumers,” added McDonough.

“By merging the excitement of gaming culture with targeted brand engagement, we’re creating a platform that’s not only effective but also resonates deeply with Gen Z and Millennials”.