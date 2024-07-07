B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Former Edelman Execs Susan Redden Makatoa & Peter Fraser Launch Corporate Advisory Firm, Stratagem

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
L-R: Peter Fraser, Susan Redden Makatoa, Mick Bainbridge.

Former Edelman execs Susan Redden Makatoa and Peter Fraser have launched Stratagem, a new corporate advisory firm with solicitor Mick Bainbridge.

Redden Makatoa and Fraser worked together at Edelman, where they served as head of corporate, APAC and lead government relations counsel, Australia, respectively.

Bainbridge, meanwhile, is the founder of Operational Legal and is known for his advocacy for veterans around Australia, working closely with government and not-for-profits.

Stratagem’s offer includes corporate communications and executive training, public affairs, issues mitigation and crisis management, and legal/regulatory engagement. Clients can expect honest, considered counsel from corporate affairs and legal experts.

“We have all been working on complex, high-stakes matters in recent years, which need calm, considered and informed counsel,” Stratagem managing director Susan Redden Makatoa said.

“So, we’ve formed a team with extensive corporate, government and legal expertise to guide our clients through multi-stakeholder corporate, government affairs and legal/regulatory challenges and opportunities.”

Stratagem’s structure allows it to offer legal privilege from the outset, a critical advantage in handling sensitive matters.

The Stratagem team has a special focus on boards and executives working through complex issues, providing counsel, training and support to those tackling big challenges.

“How you show up as a leader can make all the difference, and we’ll help you do that in the best possible way,” Redden Makatoa said.

Related posts:

  1. DEADLINE EXTENDED: With Three Days Left To Vote, Lets Hear It For Our Current Top 10
  2. Dentsu Queensland Toasts To New Partnership With Good Drinks Australia
  3. Nine & ABC Partner To Deliver Radio Coverage Of Paris Olympic Games
  4. NSW State Emergency Service Launches “Everyone Counts” Recruitment Campaign, Via VML
TAGGED: ,
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

Raising The White Flag: Woollies Backflips On Aussie Flag Ban
TwentyTwo Digital Elevates Digital Experience For Studio Pilates International
Paramount Pictures
Paramount Global And Skydance Agree To Merge
NSW State Emergency Service Launches “Everyone Counts” Recruitment Campaign, Via VML
Register Lost your password?