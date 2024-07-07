Former Edelman Execs Susan Redden Makatoa & Peter Fraser Launch Corporate Advisory Firm, Stratagem

Former Edelman execs Susan Redden Makatoa and Peter Fraser have launched Stratagem, a new corporate advisory firm with solicitor Mick Bainbridge.

Redden Makatoa and Fraser worked together at Edelman, where they served as head of corporate, APAC and lead government relations counsel, Australia, respectively.

Bainbridge, meanwhile, is the founder of Operational Legal and is known for his advocacy for veterans around Australia, working closely with government and not-for-profits.

Stratagem’s offer includes corporate communications and executive training, public affairs, issues mitigation and crisis management, and legal/regulatory engagement. Clients can expect honest, considered counsel from corporate affairs and legal experts.

“We have all been working on complex, high-stakes matters in recent years, which need calm, considered and informed counsel,” Stratagem managing director Susan Redden Makatoa said.

“So, we’ve formed a team with extensive corporate, government and legal expertise to guide our clients through multi-stakeholder corporate, government affairs and legal/regulatory challenges and opportunities.”

Stratagem’s structure allows it to offer legal privilege from the outset, a critical advantage in handling sensitive matters.

The Stratagem team has a special focus on boards and executives working through complex issues, providing counsel, training and support to those tackling big challenges.

“How you show up as a leader can make all the difference, and we’ll help you do that in the best possible way,” Redden Makatoa said.