Forbes Australia Launches Forbes Forums With Uber’s APAC CMO Confirmed To Speak

Forbes Australia has announced Forbes Forums, a series of exclusive business events that the publication promises will offer “a unique opportunity to meet, learn from and interact” with world-class business leaders.

The first two Forbes Australia forums will focus on growth and leadership, respectively and will be held in Sydney. The Growth Forum will be held on 31 July and August 1, followed by the Leadership Forum on 3 August. They will be hosted by TikTok’s former global head of entertainment, Felicity McVay.

Lucinda Barlow, Uber’s APAC CMO, is confirmed to speak at the Growth Forum, as are:

Adam Jacobs, co-founder, Hatch and THE ICONIC

Ben Rolleston, country manager Australia, Audible

Taryn Williams, founder, Wink Models and theright.fit

Simon Beard, founder, Culture Kings

Anthony Zaccaria, co-founder, Linktree

Dr Karen Nelson Field, founder and CEO, Amplified Intelligence

Tane Hunter, co-founder, Future Crunch

Dr Shasta Henry, ecologist, Future Crunch

Leena Wood, managing director, Winning By Design

Charlie Wood, managing director and CEO of Wiise, Winning By Design

Confirmed to speak at the Leadership Forum are:

Amy Glancey, chief of staff, Atlassian

Jacinta McDonnell, co-Founder, Anytime Fitness Australia

Jennie Rogerson, global head of people, Canva

Dan Carter, former New Zealand All Blacks player

Ron Ferdinands, founder and strategy consultant, ThinkAhead Consulting

Michael Frizell, founder and CEO, Pet Circle

Wade Kingsley, creative coach and consultant

“We have created the Forbes Australia Forums to give Australians close and detailed access to world-class leaders, hands-on skill development and opportunities to connect with like-minded people,” said Forbes Australia editor-in-chief Sarah O’Connor.

“Our first in the series, the Forbes Australia Growth Forum, is for anyone who wants to accelerate the growth of their business or expand their knowledge of business growth fundamentals, strategies, tactics and more. It will provide attendees with exclusive access to business leaders across a range of industries as they share what they have done to get to where they are today, and where they are investing their time and resources to accelerate growth tomorrow,” she added.

Yesterday, Forbes Australia postponed its Future of Wealth Summit yesterday, saying that it was coming too soon after its Women’s Summit held in March, which held listed Miranda Kerr among its speakers.