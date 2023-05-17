Forbes Australia Postpones Future Of Wealth Summit

Forbes Australia has postponed its Future of Wealth summit that was scheduled to take place next month at the MCG (lead image: speakers from the Forbes Women’s Summit).

Forbes Australia said that it had put a “pause” on the event saying that it was “too early” to market following its Women’s Summit in March.

“After a few weeks in market, we’ve made the decision to pause the Forbes Australia Future of Wealth Summit for now. It’s been postponed not cancelled. The reason is that after the huge success of our Forbes Australia Women’s Summit in March – a sell-out event with over 1600 attendees – and the growing interest in our Forbes Business Summit in Q4 this year, we believe we are too early to market with the Wealth Summit,” a spokesperson told B&T.

“We definitely intend to produce the Wealth Summit at a future date. But we need to make sure the timing is right and we deliver the world-class event for which Forbes is known.”

The Forbes Women’s Summit, held at Sydney’s ICC, featured speakers including model and businesswoman Miranda Kerr, business executive, activist and author, Wendy McCarthy AO and Tanya Denning-Orman, SBS’ director of Indigenous content.

The Future of Wealth Summit had been sponsored by National Australia Bank and JBWere. Speakers were set to include private developer Tim Gurner, WiseTech’s Richard White and AirTree co-founder Daniel Petre.

Michael Lane launched Forbes Australia at the end of last year and told advertisers that the publication aimed to hold several high-profile summits a year. Tickets for the one-day Wealth Summit cost between $699 and $1,499. The company said it would provide refunds for the postponed event. A spokesperson for Forbes told B&T that a new date would be announced.

In March, The Australian ran a piece detailing Lane’s plan to pay credits 16c in the dollar under a proposed rescue plan for his Success Resources Australia business that went into administration a month prior. A spokesperson for Forbes told B&T that it was still trading successfully.

Lane ran the business between 2013 and 2021 that hosted speaking tours for the likes of Richard Branson and American life coach Tony Robbins. At the time, Lane said that the failure of Success Resources Australia would not affect Forbes Australia.

Lane told The Australian that there was “no correlation” between Success Resources Australia and the Forbes Women’s Summit or Forbes Australia, adding that it was “categorically wrong to suggest otherwise.”