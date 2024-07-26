Forbes Australia Celebrates Trailblazers With Inaugural 30 Under 30 List

Forbes Australia has announced the launch of its inaugural 30 Under 30 list, identifying Australia’s young innovators, trailblazers, and disruptors using entrepreneurial ingenuity to reshape their industries and reimagine business around the world.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list is an annual editorial list that acknowledges the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, leaders, and stars under the age of 30. Marking the first annual list in Australia, nominations for the 30 Under 30 class of 2024 are open until 31 July, while the prestigious list will be released in the print issue of Forbes Australia and on its website on 14 October.

Sponsorship opportunities for brands looking to champion the next generation of Australian trailblazers are open now.

“Since their inception in 2011, the Forbes 30 Under 30 lists have become the definitive list of young leaders changing the world,” said Sarah O’Carroll, editor-in-chief, Forbes Australia.

“It has truly always been ahead of the curve, with an incredible track record of identifying young leaders before their success skyrockets,” added O’Carroll.

“Forbes Australia is proud to officially welcome more of our local talent into this global community of bold, innovative young leaders who are changing the course of business and society”.

“As a Forbes reporter constantly interviewing start-up founders, entrepreneurs and success stories in Australia, I am always surprised and impressed by how young and accomplished our changemakers are,” said Anastasia Santoreneos, Forbes Australia 30 Under 30 list editor.

“While our start-up scene is relatively nascent compared to the US, we truly bat above our weight in terms of talent, and I know there will be no shortage of it on this year’s list”.

Notable alumni of Forbes 30 Under 30 list include singer, songwriter, and actor Miley Cyrus, basketball player LeBron James, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, singer, actor, and founder of Fenty and Fenty Beauty Rihanna, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek, and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Notable Australian alumni from Forbes 30 Under 30 global list include Melanie Perkins, co-founder, Canva, Nick Molnar, co-founder, Afterpay, Jane Lu, founder, ShowPo, Jess Hatzis, co-founder, Frankbody, Stephanie Gilmore, surfer, William Edwards, founder, Archie Rose Distilling Co, Nik Mirkovic and Alex Tomic, co-founders, HiSmile, Aengus Tran, founder, Harrison.AI, and Sam Koslowski and Zara Seidler, co-founders, The Daily Aus.