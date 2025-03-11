Campaigns

Footy’s Back On Macca’s Menu In New Spots Via DDB Sydney

As the NRL and AFL seasons return for 2025, McDonald’s Australia is celebrating footy being back on the menu in its latest work via DDB Sydney.

The campaign is live and will appear on online video, social and in stadiums.

After a long off-season, footy is back and these spots capture Sherrin and Steeden footballs up-close to mark the start of the 2025 season.

“To steal a line from veteran footy broadcaster Bruce McAvaney, these are delicious,” Jack Nunn, creative partner at DDB Sydney said.

The campaign launches as part of the brand’s broader sponsorship of the NRL and AFL codes, where Macca’s continues its “Footy. I’m lovin’ it” platform.

Credits:

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Creative agency: DDB Sydney

Media agency: OMD Sydney

