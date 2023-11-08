Foodbank WA & The Brand Agency Launch Educational Toy Feeding Hungry Kids

In response to the food crisis, Foodbank WA and The Brand Agency have launched ‘The Hunger Ghrelins’ – a microscopic tale of hunger, hormones, and hope.

At the heart of the campaign is a modelling dough kit designed to raise awareness of the plight faced by many in WA, to educate people on the effects of hunger, and to drive donations.

An alarming 1 in 5 West Aussie families are still going hungry and the problem is getting worse. Children are among those suffering the most, with 120,000 family households in WA finding it difficult to put meals on the table.

“When we get hungry, a hormone is produced by the body to let our brain know that we are hungry. This hormone is called ghrelin – aka the hunger hormone. You can’t see it, but you can feel it. And the longer you go without eating, the more ghrelin is released by the body and the hungrier you feel. This is perfectly normal, but for the food insecure, it’s a horrible reminder of their hunger” said Foodbank WA CEO, Kate O’Hara.

Every year, for the past 10 years, The Brand Agency has worked with Foodbank WA to create a fundraising campaign that cuts through the clutter and the vast array of communication from not-for-profits seeking donations. The Hunger Ghrelins idea charts a new course, not only hopefully raising much-needed funds, but also creating a lasting reminder about the massive problem of hunger across our state.

At the centre of the campaign is The Hunger Ghrelins toy, a fun and interactive modelling dough kit designed to encourage discussion about hunger. It’s available to purchase for $15 at hungerghrelins.org.au and coming soon in-store at selected outlets including The Good Grocer IGAs, Scitech and pop-up stores in CBD office buildings, with more outlets to be announced soon. Proceeds of the $15 purchase price go towards Foodbank WA and will help keep ghrelin numbers down for those suffering from food insecurity. Simply follow the instructions in the kit and let your imagination go wild to create your own Hunger Ghrelin. Then share your unique representation of hunger on your socials using the hashtag #hungerghrelins.

“Hunger is invisible, hidden inside the stomachs of the food insecure. This idea is about bringing what’s hidden out into the open. It’s about education and conversation – helping people to understand how hunger feels with an educational toy that sits at the centre of a story about hunger, hormones, and hope. Too many to thank on this one but the sense of pride I have for all involved is huge,” said Dean Hunt, executive creative director at The Brand Agency.

The Hunger Ghrelin, a microscopic tale of hunger, hormones, and hope is brought to life, not just through the children’s toy, but also in outdoor, radio, film, digital, activations, a bespoke website, social media and a concerted influencer and PR strategy by Cannings Purple.