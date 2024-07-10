Five By Five Bags Care Pharma’s Hydralyte In Competitive Pitch

Five by Five Global has won a competitive pitch to land Care Pharmaceutical‘s Hydralyte business starting with an integrated campaign that will look to enforce the brand’s dominant position in the oral rehydration solution (ORS) category.

“Five by Five showed us they understood the audience brilliantly and gave us a brand vision that plays perfectly on a compelling tension point,” said Joan Isaac, marketing manager at Care Pharmaceuticals.

“For me, it’s the most recognisable name in the hydration space and we are absolutely over the moon to get the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand,” said Matt Alchin, client director at Five by Five Global.

Five by Five Global replaced 72andSunny after it was appointed in 2022 to create a platform and campaign to launch a new product range for Hydralyte.

Media planning and buying remains with This is Flow.