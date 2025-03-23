Finding ‘The One’: How Journey Beyond & Tealium Built A CDP Partnership For The Long Haul

Like any great relationship, finding the right Customer Data Platform (CDP) is about more than just ticking boxes—it’s about compatibility, shared vision, and long-term commitment.

That was the heart of “The Value Multiplier: Unlocking ROI Through Your CDP Journey,” a dynamic B&T Breakfast Club featuring Michael Lorenzoni, marketing automation and retention manager at Journey Beyond, and Caitlin Riordan, GM & VP APJ at Tealium.

Much like the early days of a marriage, Journey Beyond’s journey with Tealium’s CDP started with excitement, some tough conversations, and a few non-negotiables. However, through careful planning, collaboration, and a clear focus on results, this partnership quickly became one of the most valuable relationships in Journey Beyond’s marketing strategy.

The Courtship: Why Journey Beyond Went Looking for a CDP

Like many businesses, Journey Beyond knew they wanted more from their data but weren’t sure where to start. Its existing systems—spread across 14 different brands, multiple websites, and siloed data sources—were making it difficult to build a unified view of their customers.

“We had a system that was supposed to function like a CDP, but it was only half-baked,” Lorenzoni admitted. “It didn’t allow us to see our customers across all our brands. We needed something platform-agnostic that could bring in more data sources and connect seamlessly with our existing channels”.

They knew they needed a real partner—not just another piece of technology, but a solution that could grow with them.

“We weren’t just looking for a tool; we were looking for a long-term partner that would fit into our broader marketing and data strategy,” Lorenzoni said. “Tealium stood out because of its deep integrations, its flexibility, and, most importantly, its ability to bring our data together in a meaningful way”.

Making the Commitment: Getting Internal Buy-In for Tealium

In any marriage, getting family approval can be one of the hardest steps—and in the corporate world, that means securing executive buy-in. Journey Beyond knew that to make this work, they needed support from the top.

“We structured our business case around what we had achieved, where we were falling short, and what we wanted to accomplish,” Lorenzoni explained. “We showed our executive team real-life use cases and quantifiable business outcomes so they could see the value of investing in Tealium’s CDP.”

The response was immediate. “Our CFO looked at everything we presented and said, ‘So you’re going with Tealium, right?’ That was our moment of clarity—the green light to move forward”.

Like any good engagement, it wasn’t just about convincing the executives; it was about ensuring the whole company was ready for the commitment. Journey Beyond worked closely with IT, data teams, and marketing to ensure everyone understood the role of the CDP and the value it would bring.

“We knew that if we didn’t get everyone on board from day one, this wouldn’t work. So we aligned IT and data as key stakeholders from the beginning,” Lorenzoni said.

The Honeymoon Phase: Quick Wins with Tealium

Once the commitment was made, it was time to see some real results. But rather than waiting months or years, Journey Beyond wanted to see impact fast—and Tealium delivered.

“We didn’t start with complicated, long-term use cases. Instead, we focused on foundational activities that would deliver quick wins,” Lorenzoni explained.

In the first 15 weeks—a remarkably fast implementation timeline—Journey Beyond used Tealium’s CDP to:

Improve audience targeting with more precise data segmentation

Enhance paid media suppression, reducing wasted spend

Launch dynamic email journeys, driving higher engagement and conversions

The results spoke for themselves. Key metrics showed consistent improvements, each one fueling the next in a powerful snowball effect. These strategic gains, building on a strong foundation, compounded over time to drive a significant and lasting impact on the business. The outcome was clear: small, well-executed enhancements can lead to transformational results.

Tealium’s ability to unify first-party data and activate it across channels gave Journey Beyond a real-time, personalised marketing engine—one that continues to optimise itself with every customer interaction.

“It felt like we’d just moved in together, and suddenly everything clicked,” Lorenzoni said. “Tealium didn’t just hand us a platform and walk away—they worked alongside us to make sure we got the most out of it”.

Building a Long-Lasting Relationship: A Data-Driven Culture

As any long-term couple will tell you, the secret to success isn’t just initial chemistry—it’s alignment, shared goals, and ongoing collaboration. For Journey Beyond, making Tealium’s CDP a success wasn’t just about technology; it was about building a data-driven culture that could scale.

“From the beginning, we made sure Tealium wasn’t just a marketing tool—it was a business-wide strategy,” Lorenzoni said.

This meant continuous communication, ongoing measurement, and a commitment to refining their data approach.

“We didn’t just measure success once—we made sure we were tracking results constantly. Tealium helped us set up A/B tests that compared our CDP-powered campaigns against our old methods, and the improvements were clear”.

One of the biggest benefits? Executive buy-in only got stronger over time. “For our executives, everything comes down to ROI,” Lorenzoni noted. “Tealium allows us to show direct revenue impact, which keeps leadership fully on board”.

The Future: Growing Together with Tealium

Like any strong relationship, Journey Beyond and Tealium are continuing to evolve and grow.

Next on the roadmap:

Expanding Tealium’s CDP across all 14 brands

Leveraging behavioral data to predict customer intent before they book

Further refining personalisation at every stage of the customer journey

“We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” Lorenzoni said. “With Tealium, we’re not just managing customer data—we’re using it to completely reshape the way we engage with our customers.”

Happily Ever After: Why Tealium is the Perfect Partner

As the session wrapped up, Lorenzoni offered one key piece of advice for any business considering a CDP:

“Choose a partner that fits your business, not just your tech stack. Tealium didn’t just sell us software—they helped us transform the way we work with data.”

Riordan agreed, emphasising that a CDP is more than just a tool—it’s a long-term investment in business growth.

“Success with a CDP isn’t just about having the right technology—it’s about owning it, integrating it into your business, and making it part of your long-term strategy. Tealium gives companies the tools, expertise, and flexibility to do just that”.