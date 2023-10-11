Final SXSW Speakers Announced For WPP House

WPP is counting down to SXSW Sydney by unveiling the final round of speakers for WPP House.

WPP will be at SXSW Sydney as the named sponsor of the conference’s highly-anticipated Marketing & Advertising Track as the world-renowned event debuts down under. As part of the partnership, WPP will take over Sydney’s iconic Powerhouse Museum between 15-22 October to create a central hub called WPP House, where ground-breaking new ideas and current and future issues within the industry will be explored.

With less than one week to go, WPP has unveiled the final round of speakers presenting at the WPP House at SXSW Sydney, including:



Natalie Ahmat – head of Indigenous news and current affairs, presenter, NITV News and NITV News: Nula

Nartarsha Napanagka Bamblett – founder of Queen Acknowledgements

Ben Bowen – CEO, Indigenous Literacy Foundation

Matthew Britland​ – managing director, Medwise Consulting & outgoing president of Medical Affairs Professionals of Australasia (MAPA)

Andrew Cambridge – head of agency (AUNZ), TikTok

Jim Carroll – senior advisor for Australia and New Zealand, NewsGuard

Melissa Devine​ – director, Customer Information, NSW Health

DOBBY – artist

Alistair Dobson – general manager, Big Bash Leagues at Cricket Australia

Victor Dominello – former senior NSW government Minister

Larry Emder – host, The Chase Australia; Co-Host, The Morning Show, Seven Network

Sam Evans – digital marketing manager, Modus Brewery

James Forbes – CEO, The Jane Goodall Institute Australia

Matthew Granger – director of sales, sport at Nine Entertainment Co.

Rachael Haynes – head of Sydney Sixers

Brett Hemmings – photographer

Jed Horner – product policy – trust & safety (AUNZ), TikTok

Rebecca Huntley – social trends researcher

Harry Iles – consumer health leader

Matthew Johnson (Matty J) – content creator + media personality

Angus Lilley – chief revenue growth officer, Treasury Wine Estates

Kristi Mansfield – CEO & co-founder, Seer Data

Ingrid Massey – CPO, CBRE | Pacific

Cat McGinn – head of curated and commercial content, Unmade + HumAin

Tictac Moore – Indigenous Literacy Foundation, programs manager

Peter Randeria – director global innovation, Treasury Premium Brands

David Redhill – ex-CMO, Deloitte Consulting

Guy Sebastian – singer, songwriter, producer, Voice coach & mentor

Jamie Sissons – founder, Absolutely AI

Sonal Surana – general manager, chief data & analytics office, Commonwealth Bank

Rapthi Thanapalasingam – head of mass brands & content, Suncorp

Deanne Weir – director & co-founder, Storyd Group, chair Seer Data & Analytics, chair AI-Media, board member Verve Super

DJ Zannon – DJ artist

In addition, WPP House will feature specialists from across the WPP network, including:

Jake Barrow – executive creative director, VMLY&R

Sergio Brodsky – executive director, strategy, Landor & Fitch

Aimee Buchanan – AUNZ CEO, GroupM

Miles Cox – chief experience officer (AUNZ), VMLY&R

Jonathan Cummings – president (APAC), Landor & Fitch

Nina East – group creative director, Ogilvy Health

Chris Hitchcock – chief of creative futures, EssenceMediacom

Christian Juhl – global CEO, GroupM

Bridget Jung – executive creative director, Ogilvy

Chad Mackenzie – chief creative officer, whiteGREY

Jill Manester – head of strategy, Wunderman Thompson

Lulu Raghavan – vice president (APAC), Landor & Fitch

Michael Rhydderch – sustainability consultant, H+K Strategies

Liana Rossi – head of culture and influence, Ogilvy

Rachel Stanton – group managing director, Ogilvy Health

Alison Tilling – chief strategy officer (AUNZ), VMLY&R

SXSW Sydney 2023 will explore the best in Music, Screen, Gaming, Technology and Innovation. It is a must-attend event for creators and professionals seeking to shape and discover future trends, emerging technology and access unrivalled networking opportunities.

To view the full schedule and secure session tickets, visit wpp.com/SXSW .

For anyone who has missed out on session tickets, there is an overflow livestream stage in the Powerhouse Museum courtyard, open to all.