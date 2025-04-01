Fetch TV Unveils New Interface To Deliver Seamless Home Entertainment User Experience

Fetch TV, entertainment aggregator, has announced the launch of its new user interface, designed to deliver a seamless home entertainment experience. This product update marks a new era for Fetch, placing content discovery and engagement at the forefront.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this transformative UX update to our customers. Our goal was to create the next generation of world-class interface that not only looks modern and engaging but also simplifies the customer journey, making it easier than ever to discover and access the vast slate of free-out-of-the-box, subscription and on-demand content Fetch offers,” Dominic Arena, CEO of Fetch TV said.

Features of the new Fetch user interface include a streamlined and intuitive design, seamless access to a wide range of entertainment options, including free content out-of-the-box, premium subscription content, blockbuster movies and shows on demand, popular streaming apps, and family games, instant access to where you left off from any app, TV channels, movies or shows, allowing users to jump back into their entertainment with ease.

Built to evolve with ongoing AI search, curation and recommendation updates and new integrated features including feedback and support, the new interface aims to provide a unified entertainment experience.

“This generational update reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and to delivering the best possible entertainment experience to our customers. We believe this new interface will exceed our customers’ expectations, continuing to make Fetch the ultimate destination for better value home entertainment in Australia,” Dominic said.

The new user interface will be rolled out to Fetch customers from 31 March 2025. New Fetch users will also receive an offer of 1 month free access to the Ultimate Pack, which includes over 40 premium channels with on-demand catch-up apps, allowing them to fully explore the breadth of Fetch’s entertainment offerings.