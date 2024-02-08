Federal Government’s $150M Master Media Account Goes To Tender

The Federal Government’s mammoth Master Media Account has been put out to tender, B&T can reveal.

Thought to be worth at least $150 million, the account is one of the largest and most complex in the country.

UM has held the account since 2018, winning it off dentsu X. Under the terms of the deal, UM held the account for three years with an option for a three-year extension, which was exercised.

This new tender request par for the course with government procurement cycles. But the size of the account means that every media agency of any real size and consequence will likely throw their hats in the ring.

Under the terms of the previous deal, UM was required to:

secure optimal media discounts on Commonwealth-wide media rates by consolidating government advertising expenditure and buying power;

optimise media planning and placement, and apply media industry knowledge and expertise to government advertising activities through the MMA services;

reduce Commonwealth entities’ procurement costs by having one MMA deed and avoiding the need for entities to set up and manage their own media procurement processes;

drive efficiencies through the implementation of evidence-based campaign and non-campaign policies, by using advertising data to inform government’s decisions; and

provide advice to government in relation to information and advertising campaigns and the performance of the MMA arrangement.

After B&T broke the story of UM’s win, then-CEO Fiona Johnson said it was a “humbling task”.

“We are in a world that needs our careful counsel and balance between human intelligence and automated capability. Working with the Australian government is not only an opportunity, but also a responsibility,” she added.

“I am immensely proud of my whole team for the passion, work and professionalism they have put into proving that for government we are as great as before – and better than ever.

“In our relentless pursuit to be better, and to help lead an ever-changing world of communications, this is a very important moment for us.”

A spokesperson for UM declined to comment on this new tender.