Fast 10: Rory Heffernan’s Journey From Burgeoning Rockstar To Media Agency Boss

Rory Heffernan, the new boss of Atomic 212°, is the next exec to face the wrath of Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham’s expedited interview process.

1. I love that you started at Atomic 212° as a SEO analyst and now 14 years later you are the CEO. If you had to pick only one what would be your career highlight so far?

Rory Heffernan: That’s too hard! I couldn’t pick a favourite pitch or moment, but what is definitely the most rewarding aspect of having been at Atomic 212° for so long is the amazing growth journey so many of us have been on. There’s so many others who have been here for years and found a place to apply their talents and make an impact to our industry, business and people.

Many of the faces you see running products, departments, teams and clients within Atomic 212° have not just progressed through multiple roles in the business but built their own solutions and style that have collectively made us a better agency.

There’s a culture of self-discovery, connection and pride within Atomic 212° that I consider my job to continue to foster and grow.

2. You work with an industry legend in Barry O’Brien OAM and many other talented people such as James, Claire etc. What lessons or learnings from them has influenced your leadership style?

RH: Although all of the leaders who have had an impact at Atomic 212° are incredibly different people, they have all been incredibly authentic—which has created the atmosphere I mentioned above. Authenticity creates trust among your team and clients, leads to better collaboration and output, and helps unite toward common goals.

3. Your clients trust and value you highly; what’s the key to building those vital long-term relationships?

RH: Listening.

4. What are your client’s big issues now, and how is Atomic 212° helping them in tough times?

RH: It’s not so much a solution as a mindset. The number of challenges that the modern marketer is now accountable for is staggering, and no two clients are facing the same combination. We have always been a Swiss army knife in the sense that we will jump in and help find or build a solution no matter how unique or new the challenge is. Any way we can help make our client’s job easier and better, we will – as being able to point at a way we had an impact is also great reward for our people.

5. A big congrats that the agency is now part of the Publicis Groupe. How’s your French, and more importantly, what does it mean for your clients and people?

RH: Mon français va bien. I’m lucky to have two fluent French speakers in our leadership team so hopefully they will get me out of any trouble. It’s win-win for our clients and people. Our clients continue to get the best people and products in the industry, with the ability to look regionally or globally for a solution as needed. Our people get a more diverse range of career opportunities (and some upgraded policies) at the Groupe level, while still living in the best house on the street at Atomic 212°!

6. As an industry, what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

RH: If we’re talking about media – agencies in particular – I don’t think we effectively communicate how talented the people in this industry are. In fact, a lot of coverage is reductive, defeatist or commoditises what we do, when at our best, we all know the impact we have on our team members and our clients’ businesses. If we did a better job of highlighting what we do and how we do it, it would drive up our industry’s value and keep talent in.

7. The agency is often featured in B&T’s new business podium and often wins our Awards – what’s driven that momentum over the last year?

We’ve got incredibly smart people continuing to develop our product – which, in turn, helps marketers do their jobs!

8. Indies are having a moment right now, so how do you nurture the indie spirit and embrace the Power of One?

RH: Our approach doesn’t change at all. We will keep growing our offering and servicing clients in the way we always have, enhanced by Groupe capability where beneficial to our teams or clients.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

RH: Loads! Barista. Video store manager. Two heavy metal bands. More importantly, two hilarious and chaotic kids (5 and 2), a wonderfully supportive, amazing wife and a dog that won’t stop sneaking into the bedroom when he thinks I’m asleep.

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

RH: Yes, I’m their favourite SEO analyst!

