Fast 10: Hiranthi (Harry) Jayaweera On Leadership, Legacy & The Power Of Human Connection

With almost two decades of experience spanning industry heavyweights like OMD, MediaCom, MediaBrands, and OMG, Hiranthi (Harry) Jayaweera has built an impressive career rooted in data-driven insights, client trust, and human connection.

Now at the helm of Carat as Managing Director, she is leading the agency through an era of transformation—balancing innovation with the fundamentals of strong client relationships.

Taking time out of what must be a hectic schedule, Harry sat down with B&T’s own Sparrow to answer ten, very quick, questions.

1. You have had a diverse career over 20+ years with OMD, MediaCom, MediaBrands, OMG, etc if you could only pick one highlight what would it be?

The awesome people I’ve met along the way. The lifelong friendships that have evolved from working hard and playing harder. There are some amazing humans in this industry.

2. Did your early career in direct response/analytics give you a brilliant grounding before data was even a thing?

Yes. My background is in science so being able to support strategies and campaigns with rigour, accountability and tangible results has always appealed even before it became a trend.

3. You have always built outstanding relationships with clients, Carat recently won a Service Partner of the Year with BBQ Galore how vital are client trust & long-term partnerships?

At Carat we pride ourselves on putting trust at the foundation of any relationship. It requires authenticity, logic and empathy which result in honest conversations. The average tenure of Carat clients is 8 years, with many beyond 15 years, which is an outstanding achievement in the current climate of annual/triennial contract reviews.

4. The agency has experienced lots of change how do re-position the agency for future success?

Our position is about human inspired, technology enabled brand connections.

Our primary focus is understanding human EQ to identify now and next growth and motivations.

We have looked internally and to the global network to promote personalities who bring a great cultural vibe AND craft smarts like Frank Carlino and Joe Gannon. To boost our skillset we have also brought in experienced, culturally led team players like Katie Jane Michael as a client growth lead and Ewelina Jones as a WWG senior investment lead to name but a few.

Client and craft excellence will continue to underpin our media solutions.

5. Who have been your mentors that have influenced your career?

I’ve been lucky to have had and continue to have lots of support from key figures in the industry. The list is long but here are some pivotal moments:

David Kyffin – early on in my career I ended up directly reporting into him when he was MD of MediaCom Direct, London. It was a baptism of fire but led to huge personal growth. And we’re still in touch though now he’s more likely to invite me and the family round for dinner with his family.

Fi Johnston who was my coach whilst at MediaCom. Invaluable sessions to elevate me both professionally and personally.

Leigh Terry, Horgs, Coady, Aimee – have always looked out for me, taken the time to check in and be sounding boards despite being super busy. I love how they will always make time.

6. As an industry what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

More human connection away from prescriptive on-screen meetings. It’s where the best partnerships, ideas and great banter comes from. Whilst it was necessary at the time, people with less than 5yrs experience were hugely impacted by a dominant screen culture due to the pandemic and WFH.

7. What’s the best case study of your current work that you are most proud of?

Dan Murphy’s “Great Value Vino” campaign which has been selected as a finalist in the Ad News Agency of the Year Awards. It’s been shortlisted for the “Small Budget Media Campaign of the Year” award. It’s a true collaboration with the Endeavour Group and the Agency Village.

Sydney Children’s Hospital Fund, a charity close to my heart, finding a competitive edge in a high effort category. And the Microsoft case study successfully engaging with diverse communities.

8. With the current economic headwinds are your clients still spending?

Under the banner of trust, it would be remiss of me to share my clients’ spend behaviours. What I can say is that it’s a busy time of year and we’re constantly working towards delivering client KPIs efficiently and effectively

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

My love of books (and reading). Actual hard copies of books. I. can’t. stop. buying. books.

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

Bahaha. Probably more so now I have a generic title but even when their knowledge was sketchy they have always provided unwavering support.

