Fast 10: OMD’s Sian Whitnall On Leadership, Innovation & The Lessons That Shaped Her

As co-chief executive officer at OMD Australia, Sian Whitnall is at the forefront of digital, data, and technology-driven marketing. With over 14 years of international experience, she has played a pivotal role in shaping strategies for some of the world’s most recognisable brands, including Coles, Telstra, McDonald’s, and Qantas.

Passionate about removing the complexity that often stifles innovation, Sian has developed global products for OMD, championed industry initiatives, and driven education through her role as MFA Interactive Chair.

Her leadership philosophy has been shaped by years of experience in the industry—but it started much earlier, with her dad. As one of her biggest mentors, he instilled in her the importance of collaboration, resilience, and challenging the status quo—values that continue to drive her approach today.

Sitting down with Sparrow for 10 very quick questions, Sian shared her thoughts on leadership, the evolving culture at OMD, the role of marketing in media agencies, and how she and co-CEO Laura Nice are proving that the co-leadership model works.

1. You’ve had a diverse career both in the UK & here plus boomeranged to OMD, if you could only pick one thing what’s kept you at OMD all these years?

Whitnall: The people. OMDers are a passion driven, curious collective. Everyone that has worked at OMD knows the vibe, it’s hard to articulate but it’s real and exciting. Being able to co-create with the team creates an infectious energy that keeps you motivated and pushing for more.

2. What I love about OMD is your consistency & continued investment in people & culture. How do you maintain that edge and continue to perform in Best Places to Work?

Whitnall: By embracing the need to evolve. It’s essential to honour and preserve the traditions that genuinely represent the OMD culture whilst letting go of those that no longer serve us. This balance allows us to stay connected to our roots whilst embracing progress. There is more to come on this in the immediate term as we launch our new positioning, with both our legacy and business transforming for a bold new era.

3. How has The Marketing Academy helped evolve your leadership development?

Whitnall: It has helped me create better connections with people, a deeper understanding that we are all more complex creatures than we care to admit.

4. OMG has recently appointed a CMO,is it the old paradox of a shoemaker without shoes where we aren’t good marketers for ourselves?

Whitnall: It’s a fair question! Like many businesses, we’ve historically focused our marketing efforts on driving client success rather than promoting ourselves. But as our industry evolves, it’s more important than ever to clearly articulate our unique value to clients, partners and talent. The introduction of the CMO role is a strategic step in ensuring our brands within OMG are not only delivering exceptional work, but that we are also telling our own story in a way that reflects the impact we create. Our sustainable growth over time suggests we haven’t been too bad at it, but now we have a big opportunity to harness the power of the Group and do it even better.

5. Who have been your mentors that have influenced your career?

Whitnall: I count myself lucky. I have had a career working in the company of incredible humans – leaders, clients, mentors and peers have all helped shape my career in their own unique way, and all consistently generous with their time as I soundboard and pressure test. Looking beyond the industry – the shaping of my career really started with my Dad.

6. As an industry what’s one thing you would change to make us all better?

Whitnall: We have a very complex industry and some increasingly complex challenges – my concern is we are all running our own race, and therefore progress is slow. Stop, collaborate and listen.

7. Our industry hasn’t been positive around co-CEOs, It works for you & Laura Nice why?

Whitnall: Some of the negativity comes from the traditional perspectives of how leadership should be constructed, and also how two individuals can come together without ego getting in the way. It’s been working for us, because we work at it. We have our shared goal, we are transparent with each other and we are constantly evolving how we work together.

8. With the current economic headwinds what’s your client’s sentiment for next year?

Whitnall: Positive. 2024 was tough economically, there were a lot of recalibrations done. The sentiment is that this work has been done, confidence is still below average, but we are back on an upwards trajectory.

9. What’s one thing that’s not on your LinkedIn profile?

Whitnall: I have a new haircut. It is a solidarity haircut to match my daughter who had a slime related accident…

10. Important last question, do your parents know what you do?

Whitnall: Trick question, considering all of their daughters (there are three of us) have all worked at media agencies, I think they have the home advantage.

