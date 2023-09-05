Fashion Brand Zara Never Advertises, So This New Work Is A Rare Gem Indeed

Fashion Brand Zara Never Advertises, So This New Work Is A Rare Gem Indeed
Spanish fashion brand Zara has long taken the Elon Musk approach to marketing and advertising – they just don’t do it.

That said, the global fashion house – said to be worth a cool $A20 billion – does on very rare occasions release the odd advert. It reportedly splurges a meagre 0.3 per cent of its annual budgets on marketing, preferring to have a customer-centric approach that its stores are always ahead of the fashion curve.

So it’s a rare day indeed today with the launch of new work for the brand.

Called “Back to work”, the ad is aimed at Zara’s male clientele who reportedly make up a third of all its sales.

The surprisingly bleak spot was written and directed by Jordan Hall who’s resume includes work for such brands as Nike, iD, Dazed, Hypebeast, Reebok Classics and Converse.

The whole office elevator is nothing new to ad creatives, but it remains a rich vein of mirth for exploring the mundanity of working in an office.

Check out the spot below. After all, it might be the last time you see anything again from Zara for a long while:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



