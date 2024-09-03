Farmers Union Launches “Tub-Aware” Via Thinkerbell To Help Reduce Australia’s Food Waste

Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt‘s new initiative “tub-aware” was made with Thinkerbell. It aims to change the prevalence of household food wastage by reminding and inspiring people to reuse their empty tubs to store leftovers and then to reinvent them into something delicious using their yogurt.

In Australia, the majority of food waste comes from our homes, with every household spending between $2,000 and $2,500 a year on wasted food. Most of which is food that could have been eaten, or was intended to be eaten – such as leftovers.

“Farmers Union Greek Style Yogurt is the perfect balance of creaminess and tartness and truly goes with anything and makes everything taste better. A dollop of our delicious yogurt can breathe new life into last night’s dinner, saving those leftovers from ending up in the bin,” said Nicole Alifragis, Bega Group brand manager.

“Farmers Union’s 1kg tub makes the perfect container to store leftovers. It’s strong, stackable, easy to clean, and just the right size. Given the current cost of living, reducing food waste is really important, and just by adding Farmers Union yogurt, you can easily make leftover roast lamb into souvlaki, potatoes into potato salad, stewed fruit into bircher, and roast vegetables into soup. It’s the most versatile ingredient you can have in your fridge,” said Regina Stroombergen, head tinker at Thinkerbell.

The launch of Farmers Union’s “tub-aware” pack follows its recent partnership with Saveful, a free app that helps Aussies get the most out of their weekly shop by providing recipe inspiration with what’s on hand. This partnership has enabled Saveful to continue to have a positive environmental impact while helping consumers save money, save food, and save time.

Farmers Union’s “tub-aware” packs will be available in Australian supermarkets until late September, and the initiative is rolling out across an integrated campaign including, partnership, social, influencer, OOH, and in-store activity.

Credits

Creative agency: Thinkerbell

Client: Bega Group

Media agency: Starcom