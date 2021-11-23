Famed Director Ridley Scott Blames Gen Ys On Their “F@cking Cellphones” For $138M Movie Flop

Famed Director Ridley Scott Blames Gen Ys On Their “F@cking Cellphones” For $138M Movie Flop
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Famed British director Ridley Scott has lashed out at Millennials “who were brought up on these fucking cellphones” for the box office failure of his new movie The Last Duel (you can check out the trailer to the film below).

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and newcomer Jodie Comer, and is an historical drama set in medieval France that follows the story of a knight who challenges a friend to a duel after his wife claims the friend raped her.

The flick – which runs at over two-and-a-half-hours – debuted globally last month and thus far has only raked in $US30 million ($A41.5 million) in ticket sales despite costing a cool $US100 million ($A138 million) to make. It also, in Scott’s defence, generally scored excellent reviews.

Speaking on comedian Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, the 83-year-old Scott (pictured above) said: “I think what it boils down to – what we’ve got today [is] the audience who were brought up on these fucking cellphones.

“The millennian, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cellphone.”

“This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

Maron said he was surprised that the period action piece didn’t resonate with younger people, to which Ridley remarked: “I agree with you.”

He added: “Particularly with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver and this new girl called Jodie Comer,” he said.

“That’s the call you make. That’s the call that Fox made. We all thought it was a terrific script, and we made it.

“You can’t win all the time. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing.

“I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me,” Scott said.

Luckily Scott doesn’t have to wait long to see if he has another hit. Scott’s next project House Of Gucci starring none other than Lady Gaga comes out in late November.

The director has been in feisty form of late, only last week labelling superhero films as “boring as shit with scripts that aren’t any fucking good”. And this is the man who gave us such cinematic gems as Alien, Gladiator and Blade Runner.

Review site Rotten Tomatoes also agreed with Scott on the merits of The Last Duel. The movie received an 85 per cent critic rating and an 81 per cent audience rating, which means its a darn fine piece of movie making.

The site’s critical consensus states: “The Last Duel‘s critique of systemic misogyny isn’t as effective as it might have been, but it remains a well-acted and thought-provoking drama infused with epic grandeur.”

While the audience wrap-up says: “If you don’t mind its somewhat repetitive story structure, The Last Duel is an exciting, well-acted period drama that leaves you with plenty to think about.”

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ridley Scott The Last Duel

Latest News

M&C Saatchi Celebrates 25 Years Of Creative Leader Tom McFarlane
  • Advertising

M&C Saatchi Celebrates 25 Years Of Creative Leader Tom McFarlane

Last week, M&C Saatchi celebrated 25 years of one of Australian advertising’s most influential and effective creative leaders, Tom McFarlane. McFarlane – who brought the brand to the Australian market – has been responsible for M&C Saatchi’s most recognised clients and works, as well as some of Australia’s most iconic ad campaigns, including 100% Pure […]

Zip Business Appoints Mindbox To Help Boost Growth
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Zip Business Appoints Mindbox To Help Boost Growth

Zip business have appointed strategic marketing, insights and media consultancy company Mindbox to help boost growth. Mindbox will drive digital advertising and engagement, and manage associated data for Zip Business. Mindbox use AI-driven digital advertising and retargeting strategy to reach clients and provide a client the business intelligence it needs to make informed decisions. Zip […]

T Australia Debuts Issue 4 With Daniel Ricciardo Smouldering On The Cover
  • Media

T Australia Debuts Issue 4 With Daniel Ricciardo Smouldering On The Cover

The new issue of T Australia, The New York Times Style Magazine has launched, featuring a photoshoot and exclusive interview with the celebrated Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Famed for his humour and honesty, Daniel Ricciardo is one of the biggest personalities in Australian sport. In a candid interview, he speaks to the writer Emma Pegrum […]

Hungry Jacks and WARHEADS Collaborate For A Summer of Sour Frozen Drinks
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Hungry Jacks and WARHEADS Collaborate For A Summer of Sour Frozen Drinks

Hungry Jack’s and WARHEADS have teamed up to ensure the summer market winces and sucks in its cheeks with the release of new WARHEADS Sour Bursties Frozen Drinks range. The deliciously diabolical team-up follows the burger chain’s successful 2019 launch of frozen beverage Bursties. This time, however, instead of customers tasting bursts of juicy fruit, […]

Hivestack Selected As The Supply Side Platform For BrandSpace
  • Advertising

Hivestack Selected As The Supply Side Platform For BrandSpace

Digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company, Hivestack announced today that it has been selected as the Supply Side Platform (SSP) for Scentre Group’s BrandSpace. Through this agreement, Scentre Group are offering private marketplace deals and open exchange buys to Hivestack’s buy-side partners that use the Hivestack demand side platform or integrated omnichannel demand […]

Why Agency Egos Have Become A Dirty Word
  • Opinion

Why Agency Egos Have Become A Dirty Word

This columnist says agencies need to start ditching the egos. Except on the D-floor or at any cliff-diving tournament.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Sling & Stone Announce New Inclusive Paid Parental Leave And Pregnancy Loss Policies
  • Marketing

Sling & Stone Announce New Inclusive Paid Parental Leave And Pregnancy Loss Policies

The new inclusive policies introduced by PR agency Sling & Stone will cover all ‘Slingers’ across its Australia, New Zealand and US teams. The paid parental leave policy gives any employee up to 12 weeks paid parental leave at full pay. This includes both primary and secondary carers equally. ‘Slingers’ can access the policy benefits […]