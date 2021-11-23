Famed Director Ridley Scott Blames Gen Ys On Their “F@cking Cellphones” For $138M Movie Flop

Famed British director Ridley Scott has lashed out at Millennials “who were brought up on these fucking cellphones” for the box office failure of his new movie The Last Duel (you can check out the trailer to the film below).

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and newcomer Jodie Comer, and is an historical drama set in medieval France that follows the story of a knight who challenges a friend to a duel after his wife claims the friend raped her.

The flick – which runs at over two-and-a-half-hours – debuted globally last month and thus far has only raked in $US30 million ($A41.5 million) in ticket sales despite costing a cool $US100 million ($A138 million) to make. It also, in Scott’s defence, generally scored excellent reviews.

Speaking on comedian Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, the 83-year-old Scott (pictured above) said: “I think what it boils down to – what we’ve got today [is] the audience who were brought up on these fucking cellphones.

“The millennian, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cellphone.”