Fabulate Data: Olympians’ Paris Journeys Drive Major Follower Growth On TikTok & Instagram

Fabulate’s July list of fastest-growing creators was found to be driven by Olympians sharing their journeys in Paris with Aussies back home captured by their stories.

“For the first time in Olympic history, we’ve got full access to real-time behind-the-scenes of athletes’ experiences at the Olympics thanks to platforms like TikTok. Tina Rahimi is the perfect example of our love for this, gaining millions of views through her TikTok account with a raw and authentic account of what it is like to be at the Village during this Olympic Games,” said Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s head of strategy and talent.

Olympian Tina Rahimi was one of Australia’s fastest-growing TikTokers in July as the Iranian-Australian boxer drew millions of views for her behind-the-scenes videos of the Paris Olympics.

Many of Rahimi’s videos, including her video leading the Aussie chant during the Opening Ceremony, have garnered a million plus views, however, she is not the only Aussie Olympian to make Fabulate’s July list of fastest-growing creators.



Another prominent Australian Olympian who saw significant lifts in their online profile was 17-year-old Queensland gymnast Ruby Pass.

Western Sydney hip-hop duo Cult Shφtta topped the list of Youtubers following a jump in their following amid a concert tour of Thailand.

Each month Fabulate, who was named Australia’s Best Influencer Marketing Technology at the industry’s AiMCO Awards in March, uses data from its Fabulate Discovery Platform to help marketers and agencies uncover the best up-and-coming Australian creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

“Both Tina and gymnast Ruby Pass were among the fastest growing creator accounts with Australians wanting to follow their journeys on social platforms. Rahimi’s video following her defeat to Poland’s Julia Szeremeta has been watched by over 1.2m people, most of whom would’ve found it equally as heartbreaking as I did. The views and followings of our Olympians show just how much Aussies are invested and how they want to understand both the highs and lows of the Olympic experience,” added Ronald.

“We’ve been analysing and publishing this creator data for a few months now and each month it’s really interesting to see the diversity of creators popping off across various platforms,” she added. “For example in July, Cult Shφtta managed to see their follower counts on multiple platforms soar. In the case of Cult Shφtta, like many musicians, they are really driving a YouTube Shorts strategy whilst also building a TikTok following of more than half a million followers”.