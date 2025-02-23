Fabulate Appoints Former GroupM Exec Terri Owens As Client Service & Operations Director

Australian influencer marketing platform Fabulate has appointed Terri Owens to the newly created role of client service and operations director.

Owens will be responsible for for overseeing client service and operations as Fabulate which increasingly services a growing number of clients out of APAC.

For the past year, she worked for WPP’s new data and AI play Choreograph as general manager of business operations. Prior to this, while general manager, product, data and tech at GroupM, she was instrumental in launching INCA and GOAT in Australia.

She also led the development of affiliate marketing solutions for GroupM, cementing her reputation as an industry leader in building scalable, tech-driven marketing ecosystems.

“Terri has been at the forefront of influencer marketing technology,” said Toby Kennett, CEO of Fabulate.

“She recognised early on that the best way to scale influencer marketing effectively is by embracing technology based solutions. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving Fabulate forward, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her on board.”

Owens will report to both Ben Gunn, Fabulate’s chief revenue officer, and Nathan Powell, chief product and strategy officer and will work closely with Fabulate’s commercial and product teams to ensure the platform continues to evolve in line with client and creator needs.

Gunn noted Owens would help Fabulate service the growing number of influencer briefs coming out of APAC.

“We could not be more excited to have Terri on board,” he said.

“Terri’s speciality is scaling operations and we are seeing a growing demand for responses out of the APAC region. She has the expertise to help us do that while also continuing to grow the substantial foothold we have in the Australian influencer market.”

Owens said: “Influencer marketing has evolved significantly in just a few years, and Fabulate has been at the centre of making this space more efficient, scalable, and impactful for brands. I’ve seen it directly from the agency side. I’m so excited to be joining a team that truly understands the power of technology in this space and look forward to helping Fabulate continue to set new industry standards in client service and innovation.”