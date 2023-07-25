F1 Ace Max Verstappen Stars In Heineken’s Global Drink Drive Message

Two time (and about to be third) F1 world champion, Dutchman Max Verstappen, is the face of a new global Heineken campaign promoting the brand’s 0.0 alcohol-free brew via an anti-drink driving message.

Created by Publicis Italy’s in-house Heineken agency Le Pub, the spot’s called “the best driver” and sees the 25-year-old F1 ace continue in his role as an ambassador for the brand.

Set to a version of The Beatle’s “Baby You Can Drive My Car”, the minute-long spot arguably doesn’t bring anything new to the well-trodden PSA message and, could be argued, stretches Verstappen’s limited acting skills to the utter limit.

The ad will run globally across online, social and digital out-of-home for the rest of the year. Watch it below:

Commenting on the work, Bruno Bertelli, global chief executive of Le Pub, global chief creative officer at Publicis Worldwide, and chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, said: “Heineken continues to be a pivotal player when it comes to responsible consumption. In its own witty way, the brand has always been culturally aware of global issues and younger generations.”

Verstappen added: “As an F1 driver, making the right choices both on and off the track is vitally important for success. When driving, having that clarity and single-mindedness, particularly when it comes to safety, is crucial.

“The campaign was great fun to shoot and I hope everyone not only enjoys the film but takes away the important message behind it.”