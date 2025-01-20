Ex-Afterpay Marketing Chief Joins Airwallex As VP Marketing ANZ & APAC 

Australia-founded global payments platform, Airwallex, has today announced the appointment of Andrew Balint as VP, Marketing, APAC (ex-China), effective immediately.

An esteemed marketer with 25 years of experience, Balint has held senior roles at Afterpay, amaysim, Ola and Optus. Most recently he was the VP, Marketing ANZ & APAC at Afterpay for four years, leading the buy-now-pay-later platform’s marketing efforts across brand, growth marketing, product marketing and customer experience.

Balint will report to Arnold Chan, General Manager, APAC and work alongside a world-class marketing team headed by Jon Stona, VP Global Marketing. Chan said, “We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our team at Airwallex. As we approach our 10-year milestone and expand our offerings into new products and markets, we’re privileged to have someone of Andrew’s calibre to lead our next phase of marketing across the Asia-Pacific region.”

Balint said: “I’ve been watching Airwallex’s incredible growth and innovation and I’m thrilled to now be part of the journey. The global payments landscape is evolving rapidly and Airwallex is at the forefront of that change. With innovation and customer experience driving everything we do, I’m excited to help expand our presence and make a real impact across the APAC region.”

Balint’s remit includes overseeing brand strategy, growth marketing, integrated campaigns, content and partnerships across key markets including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

In 2024, Airwallex announced a multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing and closed out the year with 83 percent revenue increase across APAC. In addition, the last year saw several launches, including Airwallex Yield, Spend and Airwallex for Startups, which expanded to Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and has attracted more than 2,000 startups to the free program.

Balint is based in Sydney.