EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership

You’d be barking mad if you didn’t find the latest collaboration between EssenceMediacom and The&Partnership for Mars Petcare’s brand, MY DOG, a wonderful example of a responsive campaign.

The City of Yarra recently announced there would be a crackdown on dogs in pubs, resulting in our furriest companions no longer being able to join their human parents at their local pub of choice.

With the story amplified across news outlets, the outcry from locals and dog lovers alike reached far and wide across Melbourne. Although unfortunate news, the situation led to an impressive example of how client, creative and media can work better together to deliver breakthrough work, at pace.

With MY DOG’smission being to make the world a dog-friendly place, where people and their pets can always be together, the agencies identified the synergy and proposed an immediate campaign, in response to the City of Yarra announcement. The outcome? A proactive branded campaign via targeted and addressable media for MY DOG, delivered by client, creative and media agency joining forces.

It took was 72 hours from when the announcement was made to get the campaign live across social, with DOOH following within six days. This short turnaround time also included two rounds of branded concepts and internal stakeholder approval.

Bianca Werkmeister, marketing manager, MY DOG said of the responsive campaign “EssenceMediacom and The&Partnership came to us together with a four-legged idea on how to support dog friendly pubs with our brand MY DOG. For us, being able to enjoy a trip to the local with your best friend, should be a human’s (and dog’s) right. We see dogs and pubs being better together and the City of Yarra situation gave us a platform to show our support to them.”

Michelle O’Brien, EssenceMediacom’s client managing partner for Mars, added, “This is addressability at its finest. Together with The&Partnership, we saw the opportunity to target this cohort of pet parents, within the City of Yarra, with timely, relevant messaging, and via a combination of social and DOOH. Through GroupM Nexus, our programmatic DOOH partner, we were able to place messages directly outside dog friendly pubs within days, reaching hundreds and thousands of people within the City of Yarra region.”

Britt Lippett, The&Partnership APAC’s general manager also added, “This is a best-in-class example of the power of having creative and media working together hand in glove. We saw an opportunity to do some responsive, relevant work and made it happen with our EssenceMediacom and Mars Petcare Australia partners. It shows what can be achieved in a very short amount of time – 72 hours to be exact – when you’re all striving for the same outcome.”

The campaign ends Saturday 30th September.