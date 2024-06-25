Espolòn Tequila Unveils “To the Bone”: A New Campaign Celebrating Unapologetic Originality

Espolòn Tequila has announced “To the Bone,” the brand’s first ever global campaign, which has debuted in Australia this month following a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Espolòn Tequila Blanco.

From the original vision of Espolòn’s founder Cirilo Oropeza, to the iconic label design, Espolòn is driven by a rebellious spirit rooted in modern Mexico, which now serves as the foundation for “To the Bone.” A hyperreal, unexpected introduction to Espolòn Tequila’s originality and spirit, the campaign produced in partnership with creative agency forceMAJEURE and director and photographer Lou Escobar has rolled out globally.

In “To the Bone,” Espolòn Tequila embraced the cultural insight that its consumers prioritize realness and authenticity above all. Tapping into the creative class who have inspired the brand for decades, the campaign speaks to those who are driven by a desire not for status, but for originality and self-expression. This group of originals doesn’t need to be told to stand out and be themselves – they’ve got it. “To the Bone” is here to fuel the fire they already carry within. With a nod to the iconic calavera skeletons featured on every bottle, the campaign provides a platform to express your truest self and who you really are “to the bone.”

A departure from the industry-standard backdrop of agave fields, this campaign is shot in the inspiring, creative hub of Mexico City— highlighting the contemporary, un-staged vibrance of Mexican culture that is at the core of the brand. The campaign captures moments of organic, unpolished connection between real people who have a bold sense of style and are maverick creators, much like Espolon. The campaign showcases a healthy dose of camaraderie and what it means to have fun with no filter.

“To bring the creative vision to life through this work, each character represented in the campaign is the protagonist of their own story,” said Escobar. “With a mix of provocation and humor, these dynamic and emotional scenes portray the rebellious nature and authenticity of the Espolòn community, whether they are dressing unexpectedly or moving with confidence, we see what makes them who they are at their very core”.

Unapologetic originality is more than a campaign concept – it is a core founding principle from which Espolòn was born. The brand’s late Founder and Maestro Tequilero Cirilo Oropeza used his engineering background and decades of knowledge in traditional tequila production to create his own game changing approach — blazing a path forward in tequila that was uniquely his own through several imaginative techniques, like playing classical music to fermenting yeast, custom-designed autoclaves and a signature balance of column and pot still distillation to make the highest quality, 100% Blue Weber agave tequila.

Cirilo’s entrepreneurial spirit fueled the creation of a top-quality range of tequilas that has propelled the Espolòn brand forward in the fast-growing category, which is forecasted to outpace total global spirits volumes by 2026 – with total spirits projected to grow 0.9% and tequila growing 5.5%. In Australia, Espolòn is a top 3 tequila brand and has seen continuous YOY double digit growth, making it one of the fastest growing premium tequila brands in the country and one of the top three premium tequila brands in the world.

Here in Australia, Espolòn celebrated its new era with an immersive ‘To The Bone’ experience created at HER Melbourne. The weekend kicked off with a guided tasting by passionate agave expert, Megs Miller, who flew in from Mexico to share her exceptional knowledge on the source and making of tequila. Guest bartenders included Eli Martinez Bello (Tlecan, Mexico), Omar Alvarez (El Primo Sanchez, NSW), Wunna Coleman-Goddard (Maybe Mae, SA) and Timeo Van Hest (BarSoma, QLD), who showed their unrivalled flair, creating an all-star line-up of original Espolòn cocktails.

“Celebrating our milestone anniversary year with a new global campaign and international expansion, this is an incredible moment of growth for Espolòn,” said Raul Gonzalez, global managing director of spirits at Campari Group. “We have big ambitions for this brand and “To the Bone” is the ideal platform for us to connect with those who have helped us build Espolòn and reach new global audiences. We’re spotlighting the contemporary spirit and bold authenticity that has set Espolòn on a path to success from the very beginning.”

“To the Bone” campaign was developed by forceMAJEURE featuring the support of production company Canada and direction by Lou Escobar. The campaign will launch in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Italy, and other markets, backed by a comprehensive marketing strategy that incorporates a 15 second video with 5 – 6 sec cutdowns including a social responsibility video and a 30 second manifesto video, as well as key visuals for OOH/BTL and digital.

