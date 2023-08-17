Epsilon Wins Digital Ad & Retention Marketing Work For BikesOnline

Publicis-owned Epsilon has won the digital ad campaign and retention marketing account for BikesOnline.

The push bike retailer will use Epsilon Digital — the agency’s suite of solutions for people-based, performance-driven digital media, to find and engage its most valuable customers.

Rainer Schmid, global direct marketing manager at BikesOnline, said, “Epsilon played a crucial role in the expansion of our top-of-funnel campaign strategy. We chose to work with Epsilon due to their CORE ID solution and ability to measure incremental growth in revenue generated directly from the platform. The use of test and control groups to measure these incremental gains along with product category-level insights has been quite valuable to the BikesOnline business. Partnering with the Epsilon team has been an amazing experience. The level of account management, analytics and creative process is wonderfully refreshing compared to what we’ve experienced with other adtech and martech companies.”

Epsilon Digital runs on the agency’s CORE ID identity offering. The tech can help brands send individual-level messages to the right people at the right time, driving repeat purchases from existing customers.

“Our belief in and respect for first-party data and the highest standards of privacy help our clients win customer trust. Ultimately, that is what drives long lasting business relationships and we’re honoured that BikesOnline selected Epsilon to create those relationships. Clients like BikesOnline know that with Epsilon, they can be intentional in how they engage customers and activate the type of timely messages that are key to driving performance. Together, we are pushing boundaries to activate first-party data, measure performance and validate marketing investments,” added Ashish Sinha, managing director of Epsilon APAC MEA.

“Epsilon Digital was the first offering to be accredited for correlated outcomes, validating our ability to connect marketing events, such as a purchase, to business outcomes. Brands deserve best-in-class solutions that deliver results, and consumers deserve brand experiences that are timely and relevant. We’re eager to begin our work with BikesOnline and show them the full power of Epsilon Digital.”