Epsilon Loyalty Index Reveals Keys To Positive Consumer Attitude

Epsilon, a leader in outcome-based marketing, today announced the launch of Epsilon Loyalty Index Australia 2022.

Using a proprietary methodology, Epsilon converted survey results from over 2000 respondents across 4 retail categories and 40 brands, into an index that forms a proven relationship between loyalty drivers & attitudes, and actual consumer behaviour. This study covers retail brands across Beauty, Apparel, Groceries and Banking. Epsilon Loyalty Index serves as a benchmark for retail brands to assess themselves against best-in-class brands in their category.

Ashish Sinha, MD, Epsilon APAC & MEA said: “Australia leads the way in the evolution of consumer and brand centric loyalty marketing in the region. With the launch of the Epsilon Loyalty Index Australia 2022, we combine over 50 years of expertise in loyalty marketing with consumer understanding and insights that are unique to Australia. As Epsilon scales in Australia, we look forward to partnering with enterprises who believe in the power of modern marketing driven by data and technology.”

Collin Larijani, head of solution consulting, Epsilon Australia said: “Loyalty in Australia is fast evolving away from transactional, points-based redemption platforms to hyper-personalised, 1-to-1 programs. To do this, brands need a measurable and rich understanding of the customer and their expectations. Epsilon Loyalty Index is helping us deliver on our promise of making brands successful even as they add value to their own consumers. When business goals are achieved in the service of consumer expectations, it’s a win-win, and that’s the purpose we have set for ourselves.”

With the looming deprecation of third-party cookies, brands are investing in technologies that build and activate first party data. Driving consumer engagement on brand owned platforms de-risks from dependance on walled gardens that limit marketers by offering only segment level information.

Epsilon Loyalty Index is part of the larger Epsilon loyalty strategy that empowers brands to design 1-on-1 personalized engagement strategies where business objectives align with member needs. This helps brands stay ahead by delivering next gen value-led loyalty marketing programs.