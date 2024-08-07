Enthral Powers Up As Mitre 10’s New PR Agency

Storytelling agency, Enthral, has been appointed as Mitre 10’s communications agency, leading its public relations and influencer strategy.

The appointment comes off the back of successful projects in earned media and content space last year.

The agency will collaborate with Mitre 10 to manage all aspects of public relations for its key campaign periods and procure brand ambassadors and influencer partners.

Mitre 10, part of the Metcash group, is one of the largest players in the Australian home improvement and hardware industry. It boasts a local retail network of over 300 Mitre 10 and True Value Hardware stores across the country. Mitre 10 prides itself on its real knowledge about hardware and home improvement, offering practical advice that is not only easy to understand but also helps Australians save time and money.

“Enthral has already proven to be a trusted partner in our business. Together, our goal is to show Australians that Mitre 10 is a customer-first hardware destination, ensuring our customers get the job done right the first time. Our local family stores are committed to helping customers with their DIY and trade needs, making us the preferred choice for hardware,” said Mitre 10 marketing manager Kath Carroll.

Enthral’s founder and managing director, Cameron Smith, is thrilled to welcome Mitre 10 to its permanent client partner roster. “Some of my earliest memories are going into the local Mitre 10 with my Dad as a child and buying tools for our farm. The store is still there as a part of Mitre 10’s extensive retail network and they are brimming with stories, tips and renovation tricks and we can’t wait to share them with the nation.”

Mitre 10 is the second Metcash brand to join Enthral’s portfolio of client partners. The agency has been retained in a PR capacity by IGA for several years.