Enigma Poaches Senior Leadership Team Hires From The Monkeys & Havas

Enigma has announced two key appointments to its senior leadership team, significantly bolstering its creative and client relations expertise.

Former The Monkeys and Emotive staffer Ciaran Miller-Stubbs joins Enigma as its new executive director, while award-winning Havas creative Matt Ennis has been appointed as its new creative director.

In the newly created roles, Miller-Stubbs will lead the agency’s Sydney team, while Ennis will work on creative across the agency from Enigma’s Newcastle office.

Miller-Stubbs brings 15 years of creative agency experience to the Enigma team. He most recently worked at Emotive as the client services director, responsible for the NRL, Wotif, The Glenlivet, and NSW Government accounts. Prior to that, he spent almost six years across two stints at The Monkeys, leading MLA’s Lamb and Beef accounts, as well as Canadian Club, Jim Beam, and Amazon.

Ennis is a multi award-winning creative, having picked up trophies across PR, entertainment, social and influencer marketing, media and audio. Ennis comes to Enigma from Havas Host Australia, where he worked on iconic campaigns, including Air New Zealand’s “Bring on Winter”, which captured the attention of Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin and garnered global news coverage. He was also instrumental in launching a new global tourism platform for Fiji, listing Neighbours’ most famous Ramsay Street house on Booking.com to celebrate the show’s finale and leading the creative team to victory in the hotly contested Ikea pitch.

Ennis also helped create the top-charting true crime podcast, Crime Interrupted for the Australian Federal Police.

“We are really pleased to have attracted talent like Ciaran and Matt to Enigma,” said Enigma managing director Jack Mason.

“Both men have led stellar careers, receiving accolades and industry kudos for their efforts. Their appointments bring significant expertise to our team, bolstering our management while also deepening our client offering.”

“I’m thrilled to have joined Enigma. The passion of the team and their ambitious goals had me sold from our first chat. There’s so much potential in Enigma’s full-service model, and being a true independent brings a real point of difference to the market. I’m stoked to be shaping things for the agency and our clients,” said Miller-Stubbs.

“I’m really excited to be part of Enigma, given its status as a genuine full-service independent. Their broad capabilities create an interesting creative sandbox that makes it a great place for groundbreaking work to flourish. I can’t wait to add my own expertise and ideas into the mix for our clients,” said Ennis.

Both appointments are effective immediately