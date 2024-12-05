Engaging.io Ends 2024 With New Clients, US Growth & Expanded Team

Engaging.io is rounding out a successful 12 months, with the addition of 40 new clients, an expanded US operation and growing the solutions consulting team by more than 40 percent.

Sydney-headquartered Engaging, an award-winning global HubSpot partner, has recently been appointed by Campbell Property Group, one of Australia’s largest residential property developers; US travel company Xanterra; Mars Petcare, a leading provider of pet nutrition and therapeutic health products; and more, to drive marketing automation solutions through leveraging HubSpot.

Following its US launch, Engaging has also been appointed by a number of enterprise clients, including a major Florida-based NFL franchise and Texas-based NBA team, to create greater efficiencies, personalisation and a more seamless experience for fans. Now, it is further expanding its US team, appointing Justin Acklin as senior solutions consultant, working alongside North America solutions consulting lead, Melissa Erickson, and solutions and sales manager, Ben Whitehead.

Other new hires at Engaging include, three solutions consultants in the Philippines, its first solutions consultant in Colombia and senior solutions consultants in Australia, New Zealand and the USA, bringing the solutions consulting team to 18. It has also recently appointed a new project manager, multiple solutions architects, UI designer and sales support to meet increased client demand.

“We’re delighted to welcome a host of new clients such as Campbell Property Group, Xanterra and Mars Petcare to Engaging. Over the past year we’ve gone from strength to strength thanks to our incredible team and their unwavering commitment to delivering for our clients, and the wonderful partnership we have with HubSpot. We’ve actively sought to build a group of specialists who not only bring deep expertise but also a shared passion for driving transformative results,” said Michelle O’Keeffe, CEO, Engaging.

“Our US business is performing above expectation and we continue to invest in attracting the best talent to ensure our clients across North America have access to the best thinking. Being ranked third Best Place To Work absolutely helps with attracting that talent. Furthermore, we have made a string of new hires to support our operations in Australia and I welcome them all to the team. There will be more to come in 2025”.

In May, Engaging was named as the third Best Place to Work in the small tech category of businesses under 100 employees, marking the third year in a row the consultancy has made the prestigious ranking.

Over the past year, Engaging has worked with a diverse portfolio of clients, including WIRES, Australia’s largest native wildlife rescue organisation, which appointed Engaging to transform its rescue and care operations with HubSpot and deliver more streamlined services for the benefit of sick and injured animals and the wildlife carers who rescue and rehabilitate them.