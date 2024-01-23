Emotive Adds Weis’ Creative To Its List Of Unilever Brands

Emotive have worked with Unilever since 2017 across brands including Lynx, Impulse, Schmidt’s and TRESemmè, and this appointment marks the agency’s first move into the ice cream category.

Says Scott Mingl, head of ice cream ANZ, Unilever: “Could there be a more perfect fit for an Aussie ice cream brand than an agency by the beach? We think not. We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Emotive to revive the Weis brand and reclaim its rightful place as an icon of Aussie summer.”

As first cab off the rank, Emotive were tasked with arresting a decline in market share for Weis with a bold out of home campaign to put the brand back on the radar of every summer loving Aussie. The “Have a Bar of This” campaign was driven by the insight that while we spend so much of the year hanging out for summer, we forget that it brings sunburn, crowds, and hot steering wheels. Luckily, it also brings Weis.

Darren Wright, GCD Emotive, added: “Australia is home to some great turns of phrase and not having a bar of it is one of them. Refusing to accept stuff that gives us the shits in such a colloquial way felt right for Weis, Australia’s most iconic ice cream bar and the perfect summer salve. We’re excited to be working with the team at Unilever and this is just a taste of what’s to come for Weis.”

This win sealed an impressive 2023 for Emotive, securing six new clients alongside team growth, including the appointment of Darren Wright as Group Creative Director. Weis joins a client roster including Optus, Google, Audible, Pernod Ricard, Mount Franklin, Breville and Seven West Media at Emotive.