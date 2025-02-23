Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out Gen AI Advertising Tools

Advertisers can use the social media platform’s Gen AI tool Grok to generate ads, target the right audience and analyse the performance of campaigns.

X has rolled out two new advertising products that use Gen AI technology to help advertisers easily create ads and analyse campaign performance.

‘Prefill with Grok’ creates ads by scanning a brand’s website, automatically generating ad copy, imagery and a call to action which can then be edited.

X has also launched ‘Analyze Campaign with Grok’ that uses AI technology to analyse campaign results.

Grok is X’s AI assistant and operates in a similar way to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the image generator DALL-E.

In launching the ad products, X said “Success isn’t just about launching ads – it’s about understanding what works and making it better. Grok can now quickly analyze your campaign performance and provide relevant insights you can use to optimize your efforts. From spotting trends to highlighting opportunities, this feature turns raw data into actionable strategies.”

Since Musk acquired Twitter in late 2022, the business lost around half of its advertising revenue due to concerns about brand safety on the platform.

X global head of marketing Angela Zepeda said that 70 per cent of the advertisers that had left X post Musk take over had returned, albeit with lower spend levels.

A report in the Wall Street Journal said that advertisers are returning to X to avoid being targeted in an ongoing lawsuit by the company. It also suggests that some advertisers are concerned about their business dealings being impacted by the Trump administration if they do not spend with X.

X is the latest media platform to use Gen AI technology to create ads. Google, Meta, Amazon and Reddit have created ad products that use AI technology. In Australia Nine also has a Gen AI powered ad tool called Nine Ad Manager that can be used to create TV ads for its BVOD 9Now.

Recently, Seven West Media launched the AI Factory, a dedicated Generative AI and machine learning team, to accelerate the creation of innovative data-driven products across the business.