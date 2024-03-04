Elle Returns To Australia

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, today unveiled the keenly anticipated first issue of the new ELLE Australia magazine.

The 244-page Bright Young Things issue – featuring actor Sophie Wilde on the cover – clearly stamps ELLE Australia as the fashion bible for smart, stylish Gen Z and millennial women who love to shop and are chasing the now, new, and next in fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

With 45 global editions, ELLE is one of the largest, most powerful fashion brands in the world, with 37 million social media followers and 70 million unique browsers internationally. Are Media will publish two editions of ELLE Australia this year – today’s autumn/winter edition and a spring/summer edition in September – and four editions in 2025.

The new magazine is a key part of Are Media’s strategy to make the ELLE Australia brand an omnichannel fashion and beauty powerhouse for young, savvy women in Australia.

Are Media General Manager of Fashion and Beauty, Nicky Briger, said: “ELLE is a fashion and beauty bible for young women who love to shop. They’re obsessed with trends, new fashion and just-released beauty products. Are Media is an omnichannel media company with a strong focus on content commerce, so the ELLE reader is incredibly important to us”.

“For us, print is the cornerstone of any mega publishing brand. In luxury fashion, print legitimises a brand; it’s a luxury product in itself, especially in this digital age where everything’s transitory. To have and to hold a hefty, luxe, gorgeous magazine is super special”.

“With ELLE Australia back on newsstands, every major fashion print magazine is again in production. That speaks to the strength, popularity and success of magazines in general. The luxury fashion market is strong in Australia and the resurgence of fashion and beauty magazines mirrors that success. Australia is an important global player in luxury – we punch well above our weight – and that’s why luxury fashion magazines are crucial as a trusted environment for brands to feature in,” she said.

“ELLE will tap into the zeitgeist to uncover the now, next and new as we seek to pioneer discussions, trends and showcase the industry’s rising stars and trailblazers,” said Editor Grace O’Neill.

“The first issue is a love letter to Australian women – smart, stylish and complex. Welcome back to ELLE. We’ve missed you.”

Advertisers in the first issue of ELLE Australia include Dior, Dior Perfumes, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Chanel, Gucci, Hermes, RIMOWA, Swarovski, Coach, Breitling, Max Mara, Kerastase, Endota, Emma Lewisham, Chloe, Marc Jacobs and Pandora.

“We’re thrilled with the response so far from consumers and advertisers: it’s been overwhelmingly positive from the moment we mentioned plans to bring back the print product,” said Briger.

“We’ve landed well above our advertising budget, which shows there’s a strong appetite for more luxury publishers in the market. And after a four-year ‘sabbatical’, ELLE readers can’t wait to hold their favourite mag in their hands again. Our socials have been flooded by beautiful comments, all in anticipation of the 4 March on-sale date. Some have been quite emotional; there’s enormous love for this brand.”

The return of ELLE Australia print magazine follows the remarkable success of ELLE.com.au, which reaches a total Australian audience of over 1.6 million across all touch points. On social, ELLE is particularly strong, with 746,000 followers on Facebook, 303,000 on Instagram and a fast-growing TikTok channel.

The return of ELLE Australia is being backed by an extensive marketing and content push, including the innovative What The ELLE? podcast series hosted by Grace and in partnership with Kerastase; the release of six digital covers featuring rising Australian stars; out of home ads; and a partnership with Melbourne Fashion Festival.




Are Media ELLE Australia

