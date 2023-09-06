Eleven Wins Who Gives A Crap’s PR

Toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap, has named Eleven as its new PR and Social agency following a competitive pitch process.

Eleven will lead local and global campaigns for the brand as it looks to expand into new markets – a remit spanning PR, social media and rapid response content.

As part of an integrated agency model, co-located sister agency TBWA\Melbourne will also support on strategy, creative and content, whilst Sustain by TBWA will consult from a environmental specialist perspective.

Kat Kearney, brand marketing director, Who Gives A Crap, commented “From the onset, Eleven displayed a strong understanding of our unique brand tone of voice and matched our ambition for creating fame-driven work. This, paired with their deep knowledge of deforestation and broader environmental issues, made them the right partner for us.”

Kiefer Casamore, general manager, Eleven and Sustain by TBWA, commented “Who Gives A Crap is a true Australian success story. Few brands have managed to build such an impressive global presence in such a short period of time – whilst also giving black to both people and planet. We’re chuffed to be able to contribute and build on this everyday.”

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 154 votes Vote