Elephant Room Agency Expands Into US With Clients Including Khy By Kylie Jenner & Bed Threads

Australian ecommerce performance agency Elephant Room has expanded globally, launching into its first international market in the US with clients including Khy by Kylie Jenner and Bed Threads.

As part of the expansion, Elephant Room managing director Adam Sharon-Zipser has announced partnerships with three clients. They are fashion labels Ksubi, Outcast Clothing and Khy by Kylie Jenner, managing the brands’ paid media throughout the US.

The agency will also extend its relationships with existing clients including Bed Threads, Aje and Rachel Gilbert, working with the Australian retailers on their US operations.

Elephant Room has implemented a full-funnel strategy for clients, driving paid media through social and search while providing strategies for alternative media like out-of-home and programmatic direct mail.

“Last year, we set an ambitious target to expand cross-border and take our tech-first performance offering overseas. We’re excited to announce our partnerships with Ksubi, Outcast Clothing and Khy by Kylie Jenner in the US to start the journey. Winning the trust of these leading retail brands is a testament to our team’s talent and dedication. A shared thread among them is a strong focus on international growth, which remains central to their strategy. We’re driving incremental returns through innovative, data-driven solutions that are gaining traction and delivering exceptional results at speed,” Adam Sharon-Zipser said.

“Right now, more than $85 million, 40 per cent of our performance media investment across the agency and our clients is being spent overseas. We’re formulating the alchemy to deliver profitable returns on an international scale – and this is just the beginning”.

Established in 2014, the Sydney-based agency has worked with Four Pillars, Bed Threads, Scotch & Soda, Go-To, Assembly Label and Stone & Wood.

