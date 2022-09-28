Electriclime° Joins Forces With LOUD Agency For Lipton Tea Campaign

electriclime° has teamed up with LOUD agency to create a new ambient and natural spot for Lipton Tea in Australia.

This 15 second film for Lipton was inspired by the manufacturing of tea in Kenya which is enjoyed internationally, including Down Under.

With Jake Ward as director and director of photography, the piece highlights Lipton’s Quality Black Tea, by using all-natural lighting and authentic ambiences.

The concept behind the film was to create an afternoon picnic feeling, bringing together warm and organic moments between a group of friends.

Credits

Client | Lipton

Senior Global Brand Manager: Marie-Helene Petit Dubois

Head of Customer Development: Robby Lowry

Agency | Loud

Creative Director: Wellison D’Assuncao

Senior Accounts Manager: Tina Paul

Art Director: Donna Kalish

Copywriter: Ben Ryan

Graduate: Laura Mazzotta

Production Company | electriclime°

Director/DoP: Jake Ward

Executive Producer: Michael Ahmadzadeh

Executive Producer: Shahn Devendran

Creative Director: Pabz Alexander

Head of Production: Rory Cavanagh

Production Assistant: Grace Rached

PA/Runners: Caitlin Szanto, Syaza Syarafina

1st AC: Shaun Graham

Photographer: Rusty Crenshaw

Art Director/Stylist: Nadia Mueller

HMU & Wardrobe: Anabelle Ussher

DIT: Pabz Alexander

Editor: Daniel Marjan

Dog Owner/Trainer: Pav

VO: Tessa de Josselin at RMK Studios

Talent: Marie G, Cherry Jones, Carlee S, Dylan Clark, Mickey H

Dog: Mango