Eight Communications Appointed As PR Partner For NSW Wine Month & Sydney Cellar Door

The NSW Wine Industry Association has appointed Eight Communications as its PR partner and announced the first NSW Wine Month this November, alongside the return of the two-day Sydney Cellar Door event, taking place on Tallawoladah Lawn in The Rocks on 9 and 10 November.

Eight Communications will drive awareness of NSW Wine Month through a media relations campaign, which involves a press office, promotional and activation ideation, media event curation, and general marketing and social media support.

“To be responsible for raising important and necessary awareness of the NSW wine industry is a task we don’t take lightly, and we are honoured to be working with NSW Wine and their partners DNSW and The Rocks to make November a month to remember,” said Eight Communications founder and managing director, Angela Cowley.

NSW Wine’s premier event – Sydney Cellar Door – will bring more than 40 regional wineries to Sydney CBD.

“The team at NSW Wine are so passionate about shining a spotlight on their wines and through the re-launch of much-loved Sydney Cellar Door and the innovation behind NSW Wine Month, they are pushing the boundaries and we are excited to be on this journey with them, amplifying their great efforts,” added Cowley.

“November is going to be all about supporting local and getting behind the NSW wine industry. Myself along with the Eight team look forward to raising a glass of Hunter Valley semillon, Mudgee shiraz and a flute of Murray Darling blanc de blanc, with the rest of NSW”.