eBay Launches Trippy New Brand Platform Via Special And Futurebrand Australia

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    eBay has returned to its heritage of connecting with passionate buyers, resulting in a new brand campaign which includes the reinvention of a much-beloved song.

    Rebecca Newton from eBay said, “After 24 vibrant years in the Australian market, we’re rediscovering our roots and going back to where it all began.

    “The new brand platform brings together eBay’s new marketing strategy while staying true to the very essence of eBay which is to connect people and their passions by fuelling their ‘Thing’.

    “eBay is shaped by its diverse community of buyers and sellers. We are celebrating these passions and showcasing how eBay helps foster those deep connections with the things people love and the communities that surround them.”

    As part of the transformation, eBay engaged FutureBrand Australia to reimagine eBay’s brand strategy in the Australian market. The revised strategy connects the brand and business strategy – aligning eBay’s purpose with experience to drive growth.

    FutureBrand’s ‘sprint’ methodology enabled the eBay team to fuse research, strategy and stakeholder engagement into an intensive process that explored the needs and motivations of buyers and sellers. This process helped bring to life the brand’s evolution from an online shopping mall to a retail destination for products people love.

    Rich Curtis, CEO of FutureBrand Australia said, “eBay is an iconic brand in a market that is continually changing and evolving. It’s only natural for eBay’s brand positioning in Australia to evolve and grow too.”

    The brand strategy sets the strategic platform for all areas of brand communications and experiences, from brand personality to brand experience principles, to inspire the moments that matter.

    Special was appointed creative agency of record, officially winning the business in a competitive pitch earlier this year. This is the first campaign from Special for eBay Australia.

    The campaign celebrates the rich, textured, eclectic and wonderful universe of eBay passions encompassing the unique people and the individual ‘things’ that bring them joy and connection.

    Lea Egan, creative director at Special, said: “What a treat to get to give this iconic brand a fresh, distinctive voice. And to get to work with such world-class partners including King She, through Revolver, and Human, who took on the daunting task of reinventing this beloved song.”

    From car parts to trading cards, sneakers to pre-loved fashion and luxury handbags – the new brand platform nods both to eBay’s cultural roots and owns a space that is relevant today.

    The integrated campaign is rolling out across owned, earned and paid channels including TV, Cinema, OOH and Social and Digital channels.

    CREDITS

    Client: eBay

    Rebecca Newton: chief marketing officer

    Thanh Nguyen: brand & campaign lead

    Niusha Khastoui: brand campaign specialist

    Creative Agency: Special

    Cade Heyde: partner, CEO

    Lindsey Evans: partner, CEO

    Tom Martin: partner, CCO

    Julian Schreiber: partner, CCO

    Dave Hartmann: partner, CSO

    Phoebe Fielding: senior strategist

    Sian Binder: creative director

    Lea Egan: creative director

    Adam Shear: head of design

    Sabine Schwarz: design director

    Sevda Ćemo: head of film & content production

    Wendy Gillies: senior producer

    Nick Lilley: head of stills production

    Lauren Portelli: managing director

    Jake Stopper: team lead

    Nic Stevenson: business director

     

    Branding Agency: FutureBrand Australia

    Rich Curtis: CEO, Australia

    Victoria Berry, Jill Hale: Brand Strategy

    Sam Hughes: Brand Experience

    Michael Thebridge: Brand Language

    Christina Kokkinakis, Kirsty Grant: Brand Management

     

    Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

    PR Agency: Pulse

    Organic Social Agency: Jack Nimble

    Owned Media Agency: DEPT

     

    Production Company: Revolver x Somesuch

    King She: director

    Michael Ritchie: owner, managing director

    Pip Smart: Partner, executive producer

    Alexandra Taussig: producer

    Ari Wegner: DOP

    Damien Drew: production designer

    Alice Babidge: costume designer

     

    Post Production: The Editors, Traffik, Alt.VFX

    Editor: Robert Lopuski

    Additional editor/motion designer: Scott Stirling

    (through The Editors suites)

    Daniel de Vue: Grade

    Alt.VFX: Online

     

    Music & Sound

    Concord Music Publishing: Music Licensing

    Human Worldwide: Music & Sound Mix

     

    Stills Production

    Jo Duck: photographer



