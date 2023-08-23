eBay Launches Trippy New Brand Platform Via Special And Futurebrand Australia

eBay has returned to its heritage of connecting with passionate buyers, resulting in a new brand campaign which includes the reinvention of a much-beloved song.

Rebecca Newton from eBay said, “After 24 vibrant years in the Australian market, we’re rediscovering our roots and going back to where it all began.

“The new brand platform brings together eBay’s new marketing strategy while staying true to the very essence of eBay which is to connect people and their passions by fuelling their ‘Thing’.

“eBay is shaped by its diverse community of buyers and sellers. We are celebrating these passions and showcasing how eBay helps foster those deep connections with the things people love and the communities that surround them.”

As part of the transformation, eBay engaged FutureBrand Australia to reimagine eBay’s brand strategy in the Australian market. The revised strategy connects the brand and business strategy – aligning eBay’s purpose with experience to drive growth.

FutureBrand’s ‘sprint’ methodology enabled the eBay team to fuse research, strategy and stakeholder engagement into an intensive process that explored the needs and motivations of buyers and sellers. This process helped bring to life the brand’s evolution from an online shopping mall to a retail destination for products people love.

Rich Curtis, CEO of FutureBrand Australia said, “eBay is an iconic brand in a market that is continually changing and evolving. It’s only natural for eBay’s brand positioning in Australia to evolve and grow too.”

The brand strategy sets the strategic platform for all areas of brand communications and experiences, from brand personality to brand experience principles, to inspire the moments that matter.

Special was appointed creative agency of record, officially winning the business in a competitive pitch earlier this year. This is the first campaign from Special for eBay Australia.

The campaign celebrates the rich, textured, eclectic and wonderful universe of eBay passions encompassing the unique people and the individual ‘things’ that bring them joy and connection.

Lea Egan, creative director at Special, said: “What a treat to get to give this iconic brand a fresh, distinctive voice. And to get to work with such world-class partners including King She, through Revolver, and Human, who took on the daunting task of reinventing this beloved song.”

From car parts to trading cards, sneakers to pre-loved fashion and luxury handbags – the new brand platform nods both to eBay’s cultural roots and owns a space that is relevant today.

The integrated campaign is rolling out across owned, earned and paid channels including TV, Cinema, OOH and Social and Digital channels.

CREDITS

Client: eBay

Rebecca Newton: chief marketing officer

Thanh Nguyen: brand & campaign lead

Niusha Khastoui: brand campaign specialist

Creative Agency: Special

Cade Heyde: partner, CEO

Lindsey Evans: partner, CEO

Tom Martin: partner, CCO

Julian Schreiber: partner, CCO

Dave Hartmann: partner, CSO

Phoebe Fielding: senior strategist

Sian Binder: creative director

Lea Egan: creative director

Adam Shear: head of design

Sabine Schwarz: design director

Sevda Ćemo: head of film & content production

Wendy Gillies: senior producer

Nick Lilley: head of stills production

Lauren Portelli: managing director

Jake Stopper: team lead

Nic Stevenson: business director

Branding Agency: FutureBrand Australia

Rich Curtis: CEO, Australia

Victoria Berry, Jill Hale: Brand Strategy

Sam Hughes: Brand Experience

Michael Thebridge: Brand Language

Christina Kokkinakis, Kirsty Grant: Brand Management

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

PR Agency: Pulse

Organic Social Agency: Jack Nimble

Owned Media Agency: DEPT

Production Company: Revolver x Somesuch

King She: director

Michael Ritchie: owner, managing director

Pip Smart: Partner, executive producer

Alexandra Taussig: producer

Ari Wegner: DOP

Damien Drew: production designer

Alice Babidge: costume designer

Post Production: The Editors, Traffik, Alt.VFX

Editor: Robert Lopuski

Additional editor/motion designer: Scott Stirling

(through The Editors suites)

Daniel de Vue: Grade

Alt.VFX: Online

Music & Sound

Concord Music Publishing: Music Licensing

Human Worldwide: Music & Sound Mix

Stills Production

Jo Duck: photographer

Who will be the next chair of the ABC? Stan Grant

Kim Williams

Peter Tonagh

Danny Gilbert

Gabrielle Trainor

Jane Caro

Abbie Chatfield

Anna Bligh

Julia Gillard

Alan Jones Vote