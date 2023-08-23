eBay Launches Trippy New Brand Platform Via Special And Futurebrand Australia
eBay has returned to its heritage of connecting with passionate buyers, resulting in a new brand campaign which includes the reinvention of a much-beloved song.
Rebecca Newton from eBay said, “After 24 vibrant years in the Australian market, we’re rediscovering our roots and going back to where it all began.
“The new brand platform brings together eBay’s new marketing strategy while staying true to the very essence of eBay which is to connect people and their passions by fuelling their ‘Thing’.
“eBay is shaped by its diverse community of buyers and sellers. We are celebrating these passions and showcasing how eBay helps foster those deep connections with the things people love and the communities that surround them.”
As part of the transformation, eBay engaged FutureBrand Australia to reimagine eBay’s brand strategy in the Australian market. The revised strategy connects the brand and business strategy – aligning eBay’s purpose with experience to drive growth.
FutureBrand’s ‘sprint’ methodology enabled the eBay team to fuse research, strategy and stakeholder engagement into an intensive process that explored the needs and motivations of buyers and sellers. This process helped bring to life the brand’s evolution from an online shopping mall to a retail destination for products people love.
Rich Curtis, CEO of FutureBrand Australia said, “eBay is an iconic brand in a market that is continually changing and evolving. It’s only natural for eBay’s brand positioning in Australia to evolve and grow too.”
The brand strategy sets the strategic platform for all areas of brand communications and experiences, from brand personality to brand experience principles, to inspire the moments that matter.
Special was appointed creative agency of record, officially winning the business in a competitive pitch earlier this year. This is the first campaign from Special for eBay Australia.
The campaign celebrates the rich, textured, eclectic and wonderful universe of eBay passions encompassing the unique people and the individual ‘things’ that bring them joy and connection.
Lea Egan, creative director at Special, said: “What a treat to get to give this iconic brand a fresh, distinctive voice. And to get to work with such world-class partners including King She, through Revolver, and Human, who took on the daunting task of reinventing this beloved song.”
From car parts to trading cards, sneakers to pre-loved fashion and luxury handbags – the new brand platform nods both to eBay’s cultural roots and owns a space that is relevant today.
The integrated campaign is rolling out across owned, earned and paid channels including TV, Cinema, OOH and Social and Digital channels.
CREDITS
Client: eBay
Rebecca Newton: chief marketing officer
Thanh Nguyen: brand & campaign lead
Niusha Khastoui: brand campaign specialist
Creative Agency: Special
Cade Heyde: partner, CEO
Lindsey Evans: partner, CEO
Tom Martin: partner, CCO
Julian Schreiber: partner, CCO
Dave Hartmann: partner, CSO
Phoebe Fielding: senior strategist
Sian Binder: creative director
Lea Egan: creative director
Adam Shear: head of design
Sabine Schwarz: design director
Sevda Ćemo: head of film & content production
Wendy Gillies: senior producer
Nick Lilley: head of stills production
Lauren Portelli: managing director
Jake Stopper: team lead
Nic Stevenson: business director
Branding Agency: FutureBrand Australia
Rich Curtis: CEO, Australia
Victoria Berry, Jill Hale: Brand Strategy
Sam Hughes: Brand Experience
Michael Thebridge: Brand Language
Christina Kokkinakis, Kirsty Grant: Brand Management
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom
PR Agency: Pulse
Organic Social Agency: Jack Nimble
Owned Media Agency: DEPT
Production Company: Revolver x Somesuch
King She: director
Michael Ritchie: owner, managing director
Pip Smart: Partner, executive producer
Alexandra Taussig: producer
Ari Wegner: DOP
Damien Drew: production designer
Alice Babidge: costume designer
Post Production: The Editors, Traffik, Alt.VFX
Editor: Robert Lopuski
Additional editor/motion designer: Scott Stirling
(through The Editors suites)
Daniel de Vue: Grade
Alt.VFX: Online
Music & Sound
Concord Music Publishing: Music Licensing
Human Worldwide: Music & Sound Mix
Stills Production
Jo Duck: photographer
