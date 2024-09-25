East Coast Car Rentals & Those Carter Boys Gear Up For A Summer Of Adventure

East Coast Car Rentals has joined forces with social media sensations Lachlan and Bailey Carter, also known as ‘Those Carter Boys’, for an ultimate summer road trip, beginning with their journey to the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne.

In an East Coast-wrapped vehicle, the Carter brothers – who boast a combined social media following of over 100,000 – will depart from the Gold Coast, kicking off a week-long road trip down to the famed G [Melbourne Cricket Ground] via Sydney.

Along the way, they’ll capture and share exciting moments of their adventure across their social platforms, featuring thrilling collaborations, including their campaign to join global pop icon Katy Perry on stage at the Grand Final.

After attending the AFL Grand Final, they will continue their ultimate summer road trip around the country, attending events in music and sport, all while creating engaging content that highlights the spirit of Australian summer.

Those Carter Boys captured widespread attention earlier this year with their adventures in Paris, where they embraced their role as Australia’s biggest fans during the Olympics. Along the way, they connected with sports presenters, podcast hosts, and Aussie athletes, charming their way into the hearts of Australia.

The campaign with East Coast Car Rentals aims to build on the Carter Boys recent success and showcase the brothers’ envious lifestyle in which they look to embrace some of the most iconic summer events in Australia.

Ben Whitmore, CMO at East Coast Car Rentals, said: “Partnering with Lachlan and Bailey lets us bring our message to a dynamic audience in a fun, adventurous way. Their energy perfectly aligns with our brand, and this epic road trip should highlight the best of an Aussie summer.

“We’ve handed the boys the keys to a Kia Sorento with one brief – go and have the summer of a lifetime.”

Lachlan Carter said: “We’re so excited to partner with East Coast. After our incredible experiences in Paris, where we connected and met with so many amazing people, we’re so excited to hit the open road at home on Australian soil and share our journey with our followers.”

“As we gear up for the AFL Grand Final and the excitement of an Aussie summer, we can’t wait to capture every moment. This partnership is about inspiring others to get out there and go on their own journeys, and be ready to make it one for the books,” added Bailey Carter.