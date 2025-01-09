DS Automobiles Shoots Fireworks At Its Boss In Unusual Campaign Via Publicis Marcel

DS Automobiles (the high end division of Citroen) has celebrated the launch of its DS 7 Vauban model in an unusual way, via Publicis Marcel.
Rather than driving through soaring vistas at entirely sensible speeds like most car ads, DS placed its CEO, Olivier François, in the car and decided to shoot fireworks at him.
Why? The DS 7 Vauban is the only French premium armoured SUV, apparently. It’s named for the Marquis de Vauban, the famous 17th-century fortress designer—remember that for your next trivia night.
This pyrotechnic performance was created by the teams at Marcel Agency and with production handed by Prodigious.
Marin Troude directed the spot, with the fireworks managed by Joseph and Jacques Couturier—the best pyrotechnics in France, according to Marcel.
