DS Automobiles Shoots Fireworks At Its Boss In Unusual Campaign Via Publicis Marcel

DS Automobiles (the high end division of Citroen) has celebrated the launch of its DS 7 Vauban model in an unusual way, via Publicis Marcel.

Rather than driving through soaring vistas at entirely sensible speeds like most car ads, DS placed its CEO, Olivier François, in the car and decided to shoot fireworks at him.

Why? The DS 7 Vauban is the only French premium armoured SUV, apparently. It’s named for the Marquis de Vauban, the famous 17th-century fortress designer—remember that for your next trivia night.

This pyrotechnic performance was created by the teams at Marcel Agency and with production handed by Prodigious.

Marin Troude directed the spot, with the fireworks managed by Joseph and Jacques Couturier—the best pyrotechnics in France, according to Marcel.

CREDITS

DS Automobiles

Chief Executive Officer: Olivier François

Director of Marketing and Communication: Bastien Schupp

Director of Brand Content: Matteo Montibeller

Advertising Campaign Manager: Stéphanie Thienot

Marcel Agency

Presidents: Pascal Nessim, Youri Guerassimov, Gaëtan du Peloux

Executive Creative Director: Gaëtan du Peloux

Creative Director: Clément Séchet

Art Director: Théophile Robaglia

Copywriter: Joseph Rozier

Business Director: Sebastien Jauffret

Associate Director: Fanny Delaunay

Account Director: Laurent Enet

Account Executive: Selena Urban

Head of Strategic Planning: Ghislain Tennesson

Strategic Planner: Maïlys Ducournau

Prodigious

Talents scouting : Robin Giraud

Production

Head of Production: Marc Antoine Riou

Production Director: Yoann Blanc

Producer: Sarah Coutausse

Director: Marin Troude

Director of Photography (DOP): Alexandre Jamin

Post Production

Post Production Coordinators: Roxane Maffre, Frédéric Lubin

Editing: Romain Bertrand

Finalization: Dimitry Alazet

Sound

Sound Producer and Director: Thomas Petitimbert