Drunk Man City Fans Taunt & Kiss TV Reporter Who Dutifully Ignores It All

English Premier League side Manchester City has just cemented its spot as the best team in the UK winning the coveted “treble” – the English Premier League title, the FA Cup and, on Saturday night (5am AEST), the UEFA Champions League title beating Italian side Inter Milan 1-0 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium.

Known as some of European football’s more “boisterous” fans who are known to enjoy the local refreshment and hospitality, Man City supporters were again out in force in the Turkish city in support of their team.

Manchester City lift the UEFA Champions League trophy

One chap to feel the love from fans was a local Turkish reporter working for broadcaster TVNET.

Reporting from outside Ataturk Stadium, the man was quickly set upon by a trio of jubilant, flag-draped Man City fans who were celebrating the win with a few local lagers.

Ever the professional, the reporter shrugged off the taunts of “City” and even a smoochie kiss from one particularly inebriated gentleman.

