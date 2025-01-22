Drive TV Returns For Australian Open Special: ‘Road To The Open: A New Chapter’ With Dylan Alcott

Automotive and lifestyle network Drive has announced its first special for 2025, featuring Australian sporting legend, Dylan Alcott AO. Returning to screens ahead of the Men’s Australian Open Final this Sunday, the special focuses on Alcott’s journey embracing his newfound passions following his retirement from tennis.

Airing on Sunday 26th January on Channel Nine at 1:30 pm AEDT, it offers an intimate look at Dylan’s life over the past 12 months, including his burgeoning love for golf and his continued dedication to empowering young athletes through the Dylan Alcott Foundation.

Hosted by Drive TV’s Emma Notarfrancesco, ‘The Road to the Open: A New Chapter’ sees Notarfrancesco join Alcott at the Ivanhoe Public Golf Course in Victoria. Over a competitive round of 18 holes, they delve into his experience in commentating at the 2024 Paris Olympics and his acting career across film and television.

Viewers can also expect to gain an understanding of Alcott’s lifelong dedication to championing disability inclusion through the work of the Dylan Alcott Foundation, including Ability Fest, inclusive and accessible music festival.

The special also reveals more about the popular Kia vehicle that was gifted to a young Australian in need of full-time care at AbilityFest. Speaking of his gratitude toward Kia Australia, Alcott stated: “Kia’s been such a big supporter, not just for me personally but for the organisation. I feel pretty lucky to have given away the car, to be honest”.

The program is the follow-up to last year’s Australian Open production ‘Chasing Champions’ with Dylan Alcott AO. It features the KIA EV5 and the EV9 – an all-electric 7-seater SUV.

“Dylan’s story continues to inspire and surprise audiences worldwide,” says Terry. “From his new passion for golf to his reflection on longtime friend and fellow Kia ambassador Rafael Nadal’s retirement, this episode truly celebrates Dylan’s evolving journey—and highlights how both continue to champion the next generation of athletes on and off the courts,” Drive TV executive producer, Terry King said.