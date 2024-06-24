DoubleVerify Launches Transparency Centre to Fuel Industry Education and Foster Digital Trust

DoubleVerify announced the launch of the DV Transparency Centre, a new educational portal designed to augment understanding and trust in media verification by providing greater insight and clarity into DV’s technology and measurement solutions.

The DV Transparency Centre serves as a resource for advertisers, agencies, and other industry partners, offering comprehensive educational materials that clarify the intricacies of digital ad verification and the wider measurement space. At a time when transparency is more crucial than ever, DV’s Transparency Centre initiative aims to demystify key aspects of its technology and showcase its steadfast commitment to enhancing industry standards.

“It’s time to break open the perceived ‘black box’ and take on some of the misperceptions surrounding the digital ad space. Trust and transparency are foundational to a robust and thriving digital ecosystem,” said Dan Slivjanovski, DoubleVerify CMO and leader of Industry Education at the company. “With the DV Transparency Centre, our goal is to equip our partners with the knowledge they need to maximise the benefits of our state-of-the-art technology and navigate the dynamic digital advertising landscape more effectively”.

“As brands navigate a hyper-political environment, brand safety and transparency become even more top of mind for marketers,” said Deva Bronson, EVP, global head of brand assurance at Dentsu Media. “We are proud to partner with DoubleVerify, and support their commitment to advancing industry transparency”.

The DV Transparency Centre will offer a collection of resources tailored to enhance understanding of DV and the verification category and address key trending topics. These include an exploration of Made for Advertising (MFA) sites according to DV’s measurement standards, detailed insights into the mechanics of independent social media measurement, and discussions on brand safety and suitability on social platforms. The centre will also provide explainers on how DV ensures impartial publisher measurement and enables more effective publisher monetisation. The DV Transparency Centre will be updated regularly to keep pace with evolving market needs and ongoing advancements in ad verification.

DoubleVerify is expanding its educational outreach by partnering with key industry players The AdTech Forum, a Marketecture Media company, and U of Digital, a leading educational platform for the adtech sector.

“DoubleVerify’s leadership in verification is well-established, and their commitment to advancing industry knowledge through the DV Transparency Centre aligns very well with our goals,” said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder of Marketecture Media. “We are excited to collaborate with a partner who prioritises education and transparency in digital advertising”.

“Education is crucial in digital advertising, and DoubleVerify recognises that,” said Shiv Gupta, founder of U of Digital. “Investing in educational initiatives sets a strong example for how, through learning, companies can contribute to the ongoing growth and improvement of the fast-evolving ad tech space”.