DoubleVerify: Connected TV Bot Fraud Up 69%

DoubleVerify has found that bot fraud on Connected TV (CTV) jumped by 69 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021 (lead image: Imran Masood, DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager).

The findings come from the company’s 2023 Global Insights Report, which also showed that advertisers who did not utilise some form of ad verification saw 11.2 per cent of their campaigns hit with fraud violations. Advertisers who had an ad verification system saw fraud violations on just 0.6 per cent of their campaigns.

“Based on our research, in order to drive consistent performance, it is essential that advertisers engage verification across all campaigns and environments,” said Collette Spagnolo, vice president of marketing analytics at DoubleVerify.

“When verification is turned off or not applied, an advertiser becomes vulnerable to the swings in quality caused by unpredictable news cycles and increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes. Moreover, always-on protection helps the industry maintain a common and consistent gauge of media quality everywhere, as verification techniques evolve to encompass emerging channels for content consumption. Having coverage, protection and insight into all channels is critical.”

DoubeVerify also found that APAC leads key quality indicators across all regions with high video viewability and low fraud/SIVT violation rates.

APAC also has the second lowest brand suitability violation rate among all regions, however, the region only showed a 2 per cent year-over-year decrease in its brand suitability violation rate. This is partially due to Australia’s rate increasing by 22 per cent, with a 49 per cent increase for mobile web alone.

Advertisers in Australia are also turning to attention-based metrics to understand campaign performance, according to DoubleVerify.

APAC historically has excellent video performance and ads placed in mobile apps see higher overall attention. Most advertisers run campaigns that deliver to sites or apps that have low attention rates. However, DoubleVerify’s analysis shows there is a significant available inventory that could deliver higher attention and performance.

The report examined nearly 5.5 trillion media transactions across over 1,000 customers in nearly 100 countries.

“Our 2023 Global Insights Report not only highlights the significant surge in CTV consumption and associated fraud but also emphasises the crucial role of always-on verification in today’s ever-evolving digital media landscape,” said Masood.

“The dramatic discrepancy in quality between protected and unprotected campaigns reinforces the high cost of inaction for advertisers. It’s encouraging to see advertisers turning increasingly towards attention-based measurement for better campaign performance optimisation and insights, and enhanced value-driven ROI.”