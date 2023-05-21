DoubleVerify: Connected TV Bot Fraud Up 69%

DoubleVerify: Connected TV Bot Fraud Up 69%
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



DoubleVerify has found that bot fraud on Connected TV (CTV) jumped by 69 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021 (lead image: Imran Masood, DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager).

The findings come from the company’s 2023 Global Insights Report, which also showed that advertisers who did not utilise some form of ad verification saw 11.2 per cent of their campaigns hit with fraud violations.  Advertisers who had an ad verification system saw fraud violations on just 0.6 per cent of their campaigns.

“Based on our research, in order to drive consistent performance, it is essential that advertisers engage verification across all campaigns and environments,” said Collette Spagnolo, vice president of marketing analytics at DoubleVerify.

“When verification is turned off or not applied, an advertiser becomes vulnerable to the swings in quality caused by unpredictable news cycles and increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes. Moreover, always-on protection helps the industry maintain a common and consistent gauge of media quality everywhere, as verification techniques evolve to encompass emerging channels for content consumption. Having coverage, protection and insight into all channels is critical.”

DoubeVerify also found that APAC leads key quality indicators across all regions with high video viewability and low fraud/SIVT violation rates.

APAC also has the second lowest brand suitability violation rate among all regions, however, the region only showed a 2 per cent year-over-year decrease in its brand suitability violation rate. This is partially due to Australia’s rate increasing by 22 per cent, with a 49 per cent increase for mobile web alone.

Advertisers in Australia are also turning to attention-based metrics to understand campaign performance, according to DoubleVerify.

APAC historically has excellent video performance and ads placed in mobile apps see higher overall attention. Most advertisers run campaigns that deliver to sites or apps that have low attention rates. However, DoubleVerify’s analysis shows there is a significant available inventory that could deliver higher attention and performance.

The report examined nearly 5.5 trillion media transactions across over 1,000 customers in nearly 100 countries.

“Our 2023 Global Insights Report not only highlights the significant surge in CTV consumption and associated fraud but also emphasises the crucial role of always-on verification in today’s ever-evolving digital media landscape,” said Masood.

“The dramatic discrepancy in quality between protected and unprotected campaigns reinforces the high cost of inaction for advertisers. It’s encouraging to see advertisers turning increasingly towards attention-based measurement for better campaign performance optimisation and insights, and enhanced value-driven ROI.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

DoubleVerify

Latest News

Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative
  • Advertising

Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative

Simply Energy has appointed independent agency HERO as its new integrated creative agency partner following a competitive pitch. HERO will now be responsible for Simply Energy’s creative and strategy for brand, customer acquisition and customer marketing. Penny Maher, Simply Energy general manager marketing and digital experience said, “We were looking for a full service agency […]

Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation
  • Media
  • Opinion

Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation

In this guest post, Sophie Crisp, head of digital at n3 Hub, tells you everything you need to know about marketing automation and making it work to improve your bottomline… In an effort to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and deliver an improved bottom line, increasing numbers of organisations are harnessing the power of marketing […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation
  • Opinion

Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation

Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at leading behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In her latest post for B&T, Aitken offers surefire tips to unlock anyone’s or any team’s innovative side… Fear of failure is one of […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’
  • Marketing

Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’

The award-winning campaign, which has captivated the brand’s audiences in major global markets for over twenty years celebrates 15 years in Australia. Debuting yesterday on Channel Nine and Seven News, the 30-second ad features a father and son on a fishing adventure – the two of them settled on a boat in the middle of […]

The concept of carbon neutral and net zero. natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets with green net center icon on hand cap and green background
  • Advertising

PubMatic Partners With SeenThis To Reduce Digital Video Ad Carbon Emissions

Adtech firm PubMatic has partnered with video streaming technology company SeenThis to reduce the carbon emissions generated through digital advertising. The partnership will give brands and agencies an easy way to shift their buying behaviour in favour of more sustainable media, without compromising on advertising performance. SeenThis’ tech allows advertisers to stream high-resolution video content […]

Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion
  • Marketing

Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion

The sampling network, Blobfish International, has announced the appointment of Amanda Grainger as its UK partnerships director as it continues to grow its UK footprint. Grainger will be responsible for managing all major client partners across Blobfish’s UK sampling and activation campaigns, while also exploring new sampling channel partnerships throughout Europe. Grainger comes to Blobfish […]

MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director
  • Marketing

MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director

MiQ managing director, Fiona Roberts today announced the appointment of Luke Burr as Victorian sales director, Independents as the programmatic company expands its commercial team. Burr comes to MiQ from Yahoo Inc where he was head of sales, Victoria and in the new role he will be responsible for leading MiQ’s commercial plans to grow […]

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]