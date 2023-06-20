DoubleVerify And Scibids Unveil Industry-First AI-Powered Attention Solution

To maximise ROAS and campaign outcomes, DoubleVerify enters exclusive partnership with Scibids to supercharge attention metrics with customisable AI.

DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of DV Algorithmic Optimiser, an exclusive cutting-edge measurement and optimisation offering with Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing. The combination of DV’s proprietary attention signals and Scibids’ AI-powered ad decisioning enables advertisers to identify the best-performing inventory that maximises business outcomes and advertising ROI, without sacrificing scale.

DV Algorithmic Optimiser is an industry-first offering that combines DV’s trusted media quality and attention data with Scibids’ proven AI technology to generate optimisation algorithms customised to drive advertiser KPIs.

For the first time, global advertisers are able to combine end-to-end granular measurement and optimisation at scale. With the launch, DV and its clients will be on the forefront of using AI to power attention-based bidding.

In-market campaign results with a number of Fortune 500 brands have demonstrated the efficacy of DV Algorithmic Optimiser. On average, the combined offering resulted in a 63 per cent increase in attention levels and a 95 per cent increase in impressions won across several campaigns.

Advertisers utilising DV Algorithmic Optimiser will experience meaningful benefits:

Maximise business outcomes and ROI across all addressable paid media bought programmatically by incorporating a sophisticated attention index score in a multidimensional dynamic optimisation.

Assure continuous optimisation through the integration of DV's impression-level media quality and attention data, and Scibids' proprietary AI technology in optimisation algorithms.

through the integration of DV’s impression-level media quality and attention data, and Scibids’ proprietary AI technology in optimisation algorithms. Streamline manual efforts and drive operational efficiencies by employing automated bidding across leading DSPs, including Google’s DV360, MediaMath, The Trade Desk, and Xandr, to name a few.

“The DV Algorithmic Optimiser is a significant advancement for advertisers seeking to maximise the impact of their campaigns through a focus on attention,” said Daniel Slotwiner, SVP of Attention at DoubleVerify.

“By harnessing DoubleVerify’s attention measurement alongside Scibids’ AI, we are providing brands with the critical tools they need to serve ads on top-performing inventory while preserving scale and maximising efficiency.”

Scibids builds AI that automates and optimises programmatic buying of digital ad campaigns. Leveraging DSP impression level data feeds (including price), first party data and measurement data provided by the brands or their agencies, Scibids AI dynamically generates custom bidding algorithms aligned with client KPIs and desired outcomes.

“With its massive scale and near-real time data, digital marketing is the ideal environment for the deployment of machine learning,” said Remi Lemonnier, CEO & Co-Founder of Scibids.

“The combination of Scibids AI’s capabilities and DV’s expertise in attention measurement brings valuable new data critical to driving business results for advertisers across channels. Our partnership lets us offer mutual advertisers cutting-edge solutions that precisely and efficiently align campaign delivery with business goals through enhanced attention metrics.”

In 2023, nearly 80 advertisers have activated DV Authentic Attention, an MRC-accredited, privacy-friendly performance measurement solution that operates independently of cookies – already surpassing the total number activated in 2022. Strengthening its position further, DV recently introduced Universal Attention Segments, a tool that enables brands to optimise campaign performance at scale pre-bid by identifying high-attention inventory.

The company also recently announced a partnership with TVision to bring attention-based measurement to CTV, offering the most holistic solution for advertisers looking to maximise their performance on CTV at scale.

Scibids’ clients include all major holding companies and independent agencies, as well as top global brands, like Spotify, Allianz and Dell.

To delve deeper into the evolving world of attention measurement and address its partnership with Scibids, DoubleVerify invites all attendees at Cannes Lions 2023 to join the company on the DV Yacht, ASYA, between June 19th and 22nd.