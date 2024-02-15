DoorDash Asking Aussies To “Smash It” In New Brand Platform, Via The Monkeys

DoorDash is encouraging Aussies to ‘Smash It, DoorDash It’ in its first major campaign with The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song.

The campaign features a new visual identity and highlights the issues everyday Aussies encounter and that glorious moment when the thing they need most arrives at their door from DoorDash.

Says Natasha Aaron, head of marketing, DoorDash: “The brief was to champion the everyday, to highlight those ordinary moments when you need something the most and it isn’t within reach. That amongst the chaos of daily life, there’s a sense of relief that you can get what you want and need at a moment’s notice all within one platform.”

The Monkeys chief creative officer, Ant Keogh, adds: “We worked really hard to create a campaign full of memorability, to help DoorDash be top of mind for consumers when they reach for their phones.”

Directed by Trevor Clarence from Sweetshop, the integrated campaign launches this week across broadcast television, outdoor, online, radio and social.

