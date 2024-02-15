DoorDash Asking Aussies To “Smash It” In New Brand Platform, Via The Monkeys

DoorDash is encouraging Aussies to ‘Smash It, DoorDash It’ in its first major campaign with The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song.

The campaign features a new visual identity and highlights the issues everyday Aussies encounter and that glorious moment when the thing they need most arrives at their door from DoorDash.

Says Natasha Aaron, head of marketing, DoorDash: “The brief was to champion the everyday, to highlight those ordinary moments when you need something the most and it isn’t within reach. That amongst the chaos of daily life, there’s a sense of relief that you can get what you want and need at a moment’s notice all within one platform.”

The Monkeys chief creative officer, Ant Keogh, adds: “We worked really hard to create a campaign full of memorability, to help DoorDash be top of mind for consumers when they reach for their phones.”

Directed by Trevor Clarence from Sweetshop, the integrated campaign launches this week across broadcast television, outdoor, online, radio and social.

Campaign Credits:
Client: DoorDash
Head of Marking: Natasha Aaron
Senior Marketing Partnerships Manager: Madison Westall
Marketing Manager: Sarah Hamilton

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan
Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh
Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas
Strategy Director: Dave Collins
Creative Director: Hugh Gurney
Senior Creatives: Jake Rusznyak & Dennis Koutoulogenis

National Head of Production: Romanca Mundrea
Senior Producer: Simone O’Connor & Katie Bassett
Senior Craft Designer: Raph Tamkalis
General Manager: Sophie Gosper
Group Account Director: Alex Ashby
Account Director: Ella Goldberg

Media Agency: Wavemaker

Production Company: The Sweetshop
Director: Trevor Clarence
Producer: Helen Morahan
Co-Managing Director: Grey Fyson
Co-Managing Director: Edward Pontifex
DOP: Alex Serafini
Editor: Drew Thompson
Colourist: Billy Wychgel

Post Production: ARC EDIT
Producer: Jess Ryan
Casting: Danny Long Casting

Music & Sound: Rumble Studios
Music Composer: Jeremy Richmond
Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Executive Producer: Michael Gie

Photography Production Company: The Kitchen
Photographer: Bonnie Coumbe
Senior Producer: Federica Genovesi
Producer: Lea Itterman
Retouching: Cream Studios




DoorDash The Monkeys

