NewsletterTechnology

Don’t Panic! But Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Voting Closes Tonight

David Hovenden
David Hovenden
2 Min Read

Women Leading Tech don’t cheat. That’s the key takeaway B&T has discovered as we enter the closing hours of voting for the B&T’s Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award.

While we have seen no end to the dramas with B&T’s 30 under 30 Peoples Choice Award, the Women Leading Tech, presented by Atlassian, iteration of the same format has been anything but questionable.

However as we enter the final few hours for people to cast their ballot, voting closes at midnight tonight Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time, we will be watching to ensure the exemplary behaviour we have so far seen continues.

It’s still anybody’s award, so redouble your efforts to have your favourite woman at the top of the pile. Here’s the top 10 as they look as of 11am today.

  1. Hayley Monteiro, Omnicom Media Group
  2. Marika Conomos, Uplift Group AI
  3. Shristi (Zoe) Lamichhane, Essential Tech
  4. Sagorika Sen, GroupM
  5. Isabel Tseng, oOh!Media
  6. Zuli Posada, Atlassian
  7. Lily Serna, Atlassian
  8. Roisin McErlain, Safety Culture
  9. Cinthia Valero, Nine Entertainment Company
  10. Cicely Finamore, Safety Culture

If you want to be among the first people to find out who won the People’s Choice Award, as well as all of the other, let’s be honest, far more accomplished winners, buy your tickets to the glittering gala dinner now!

Related posts:

  1. Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Race Heats Up
  2. OpenAI Releases GPT-4.5 Model Promising More “Human-Like” Interactions, “Stronger Aesthetic Intuition & Creativity”
  3. A Kick Off Like No Other: Fox Sports Brings The Heat To NRL’s Las Vegas Spectacle
  4. Mailchimp Channels Snoop Dogg In Announcing Refreshed Popup Forms
TAGGED: ,
David Hovenden
By David Hovenden
Follow:
David Hovenden is one of the co-founders of The Misfits Media Company and is B&T's editor-in-chief. He has been writing about advertising, marketing and media for more than 15 years. At the same time, he has also written for B&T's sister publication Travel Weekly on all matters travel related. Through this publication he can claim to have stepped foot on every continent in the world (now claimed to be eight, if you accept NZ is its own continent). He has also covered the business of law when he was editor-in-chief and publisher of Lawyer Weekly. Human Resources when he worked for that eponymously named title and a plethora of business and technology publications including, but not limited to PC Week, Australian Personal Computer, Web Week, Internet World, Factory Equipment News, Architecture Today and Building Product News. In his spare time David enjoys fishing, kayaking, fine dining and spending time with his family.

Latest News

Former S4 Capital Director Launches Own Venture: Mills&Co
Under Armour Renews Partnership With Mark Nawaqanitawase As He Embarks On NRL Journey
Jaid Hulsbosch
IAA & Jaid Hulsbosch Team Up To Unlock The Secrets Behind Iconic Brands At Exclusive Sydney Event
Nils Leonard Appointed Jury President Of 46th AWARD Awards
Register Lost your password?