Don’t Panic! But Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Voting Closes Tonight

Women Leading Tech don’t cheat. That’s the key takeaway B&T has discovered as we enter the closing hours of voting for the B&T’s Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award.

While we have seen no end to the dramas with B&T’s 30 under 30 Peoples Choice Award, the Women Leading Tech, presented by Atlassian, iteration of the same format has been anything but questionable.

However as we enter the final few hours for people to cast their ballot, voting closes at midnight tonight Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time, we will be watching to ensure the exemplary behaviour we have so far seen continues.

It’s still anybody’s award, so redouble your efforts to have your favourite woman at the top of the pile. Here’s the top 10 as they look as of 11am today.

Hayley Monteiro, Omnicom Media Group Marika Conomos, Uplift Group AI Shristi (Zoe) Lamichhane, Essential Tech Sagorika Sen, GroupM Isabel Tseng, oOh!Media Zuli Posada, Atlassian Lily Serna, Atlassian Roisin McErlain, Safety Culture Cinthia Valero, Nine Entertainment Company Cicely Finamore, Safety Culture

If you want to be among the first people to find out who won the People’s Choice Award, as well as all of the other, let’s be honest, far more accomplished winners, buy your tickets to the glittering gala dinner now!