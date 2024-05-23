Don’t Miss Out on Samsung Ads Haus at Cannes in Cairns!

This year marks the exciting debut of the Samsung Ads Haus at Cannes in Cairns.

One of many highlights at this year’s event is the new Samsung Ads haus, which is located at the Wharf Street Precinct next to Hemmingway’s Brewery – just a short 8 minute walk from the Cairns Convention Centre.

Open for two-and-a-half days, Monday 3 June to Wednesday 5 June, Samsung Ads haus promises a blend of innovation, networking and unforgettable experiences.

Here’s a glimpse of what awaits you:

Monday, 3 June

Samsung Ads haus Launch Party (5:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

Kick off the festivities at the Samsung Ads haus Launch Party. Enjoy roving canapés and a signature Welcome Cocktail. With limited spaces, this event is the perfect start to Cannes in Cairns. Please express your interest to attend.

Tuesday, 4 June

Invite-Only Champagne Breakfast

Kick off your day with elegance at the invite-only Champagne Breakfast, ensuring a warm start to the kick off of the conference.

Samsung Ads haus open to all (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Step into Samsung Ads haus, the perfect backdrop to fuel your creativity, exchange ideas and stay ahead of the curve. Request a meeting, or drop by to recharge your minds, satisfy your thirst and refill your bellies.

Samsung Ads haus Sunset Sip (4:00 PM – 5:30 PM)

As the day comes to a close, guests can enjoy Samsung Ads’ evening social event, complete with live music, delicious nibbles and drinks, open to all attendees.

Wednesday, 5 June

Samsung Ads haus open to all (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Step into Samsung Ads haus, the perfect backdrop to fuel your creativity, exchange ideas and stay ahead of the curve. Request a meeting, or drop by to recharge your minds, satisfy your thirst and refill your bellies.

Samsung Ads haus Martinis with MiQ (4:00 PM – 7:00 PM)

Wrap up your Samsung Ads haus experience with “Martinis with MiQ”. What happens in Cairns, stays in Cairns with an off the record chat between CMOs and global TV experts. Followed by an unforgettable Samsung Ads haus closing party where the beats are hot and the martinis are cold. Please express your interest to attend.

Samsung Ads haus at Cannes in Cairns is your gateway to exclusive events, insightful meetings, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Don’t miss out on this unique experience – secure your invitations and be part of the magic!