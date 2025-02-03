Late Entries Close Friday For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

Late entries for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are closing THIS FRIDAY! Don’t miss out on your chance to be recognised as one of the rising stars of our industry.

We’re throwing it back to some of last year’s winners to give you a taste of the varied, glorious talent we have had the pleasure of hosting at B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards last year. Each year, judges work tirelessly to pick from a pool of talented individuals – no easy feat – and decide on winners across ten categories. We’re revisiting the top bits of advice from last year’s winners and sharing some of the best entry videos to sprinkle some inspiration (and enthusiasm!) for those of you still on the fence or figuring out how best to share your story.

“Kill Imposter Syndrome”

Pawena “Paws” Kaniah, marketing strategy planning manager, iProspect, is one of the youngest voices in MFA’s DE&I council and was a TEDx speaker in 2019. Kaniah was a finalist for the B&T Women in Media Awards in the Rising Stars category in 2023 and 2024 and won B&T‘s 30 Under 30 Awards in the Strategy category in 2024.

Kaniah shared her single most important lesson she’s come away with: “Kill imposter syndrome. It’s a way to hold me back and other people; we women do ourselves a massive disrespect by believing that imposter syndrome is a thing. It’s a scheme. I was really inspired by Reshma Saujani’s Ted Talk about teaching girls bravery, not perfection”.

Check out Kaniah’s entry video below!

‘Channeling My Late Mother & My Indigenous Heritage’

Siobhán McGeown’s career path has been shaped by her late mother, whose resilience and motivation have been pivotal to her own journey. McGeown is an award-winning marketing manager for Screen at ABC, where she develops high-level strategic marketing plans and content campaigns to drive audience growth across ABC TV and iView. McGeown has worked across Muster Dogs, Utopia, Fisk and Bluey, to name a few.

McGeown’s Indigenous history has greatly influenced her sense of self. She found that while she saw herself and her Irish heritage reflected on the screen, she often saw members of her family ostracised and marginalised. She is passionate about championing Indigenous issues and does so as a board member for Monkey Bar and as a member of the ABC’s First Nations Advisory Body, Bonner Committee.

If there’s someone in your life who has been pivotal in giving you a sense of self and motivation to chase your dreams, you can share how they shaped you in your entry video.

Check out McGeown’s entry video below, where she channels her inner news reporter alter ago!

“Getting Bored Means Getting Creative”

Casting directors Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler founded Chicken & Chips casting in 2015 when they were just 26 and 27, respectively. Since then, they’ve gone on to work for some of the biggest brands in the country, including Bumble, Nike, and Kayo. The pair made history when they won the entrepreneur category in B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards in 2018.

Their biggest piece of advice? “Set aside thinking time. Getting bored means getting creative and if you’re too busy with the doing and you’re not a few steps ahead of the game, you’ll quickly realise you’re not where you should be. And ALWAYS celebrate the wins – no matter how small”.

You heard them! Take the time to soak it in and think about what you’re doing, you have their permission – and look where it got them!

“Embrace The Discomfort”

From pastry chef to marketer extraordinaire, senior client success manager at Avid Collective, winning is in Cindy Alexandra’s DNA. But never so much as when she took home the 2024 People’s Choice Award at B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards.

“The most profound lesson I’ve learned is that growth is inherently uncomfortable—and it always will be. To grow means to be challenged. Those small, seemingly insignificant steps? They matter more than you know. Say yes to the things that scare you. Embrace the discomfort because that is where true transformation happens,” she said.

See Challenges As Opportunities

Kelly Wu joined Pinterest back in 2022 as an account manager and has flown through the ranks, now working as a senior client account manager (retail and e-commerce). Wu scooped the Grand Prix at B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards earlier this year.

“Navigating my career as a young, Asian woman has come with its unique challenges; including overcoming stereotypes about inexperience and cultural biases. Demonstrating competence, confidence, and leadership from the start is crucial in breaking through these biases. Additionally, there can be barriers to representation and visibility in both the industry and leadership roles. Despite these challenges, I have embraced them as opportunities to advocate for diversity and inclusion, using my position to push for more visibility and opportunities for underrepresented groups. While these challenges are real, I view them as opportunities to challenge norms, push boundaries, and pave the way for more inclusivity and equality within the industry,” Wu said.

“Creativity Is A Skill, Not A Light Bulb Moment”

Abbey Farlow started her career at 18 when she moved from Coffs Harbour to Sydney to study communications and PR at the University of New South Wales. There, she was headhunted by Poem Group. Now at Havas Red, Farlow was a crucial player in landing the Tourism Tasmania account that she now runs. Her client revenue accounts for 31 per cent of Havas Red’s consumer and brand team budget.

Farlow has created and runs a weekly program called Red Spark, where she helps mentor and foster ideas and provides a platform for the agency’s youngest members to have input across the board. She believes relying on creative ideas from the top of the industry eliminates a wealth of ideas and voices from below. She wants young people to receive the training and mentoring they need to make an impact on the industry.

Check out Farlow’s entry here.