Don’t Get Caught In The ‘Chromoflage’ Trap

Brands are increasingly relying on colour to stand out, but many are falling into a colour code trap. True brand fame isn’t built on a single shade—it’s the result of bold, multi-dimensional storytelling that makes a lasting impact, writes Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at creative and branding agency, Core.

It seems numerous brands are currently going all-in on colour coding across their advertising. This is particularly true in outdoor, with many brands’ creative work relying on a prominent splash of their primary colour.

And if you’re the the top-of-mind brand with a ginormous media budget, why not? You can afford to paint the town CommBank yellow, Cadbury purple or Woolworths green—literally.

But here’s the catch: colour alone isn’t a campaign idea, it’s just one of the methods in the branding toolkit, so leaning on it outright or even too heavily to do the job is seriously risky.

Let’s face it, most brands aren’t rolling in cash and have an advertising budget that has to achieve more with less. So, you can’t afford to (and it would be crazy to) help grow some other brand through misattribution. Yet, it’s happening far more than you think.

Numerous brands are investing huge sums into one-dimensional colour-coded-campaigns, only to blend in because of the creative’s reliance on a colour fails to differentiate. The brand colour needs to be a canvas for a strong creative concept, otherwise it’s just ‘chromoflage’.

The good news? There is an arsenal of other ways to create distinctive branded advertising that does more than just superficially decorate. Sure, it takes extra thinking, but that’s what your agency should be doing as standard. Crack it, be consistent, and you might just make your brand famous.

Humour: Smiles drive sales

Humour is strangely underused but can be a highly potent brand code when you carve out your own space. And no, you don’t need a massive budget to make it work. Take The Economist’s enduring outdoor campaign—it’s sharp, witty and sophisticated. The simplicity of the flat red background made it as iconic as the masthead, but the colour itself wasn’t the reason to buy the magazine—the clever headlines were. More recently, the Uber Eats NO/YES campaign, set on its familiar green showed how great creative work, underpinned by strong colour branding, is a powerful combination.

Sonic branding: A sound investment

Sound has a way of sticking with you, often longer than visuals do. Whether it’s Harvey Norman’s memorable retail jingle or the BBC World News’ authoritative 10-second sting, audio mnemonics can carve out a lasting space in the mind.

Collaborate with a great sound studio and an experienced agency to compose a sonic identity that can boost brand recall and reinforce your message.

Animation: Create a world or your own

Animation can be an iron fist in a velvet glove – powerful yet endearing. Telstra’s recent animated brand refresh is a perfect example. It says, ‘We’re down-to-earth and friendly’, while also communicating quality and value.

Distinctive animation with a fresh look and personality allows you to create a unique world that your competitors can’t encroach.

Typography: More than just words

Typography isn’t just about readability – it’s a brand signal. Volvo has understood this for decades, consistently using its own custom typeface for over 65 years. It reflects the brand’s core values of precision and functionality.

An enduring and distinctive typeface ensures that even when the message changes, the brand voice remains the same.

Photography: Give stock the sack

Photography can be a brand asset when done right. Stock images might seem like a cost-effective option, but they often lack authenticity. Investing in original photography with a consistent feel and well-considered casting can elevate your brand’s perception. Think of it as storytelling through visuals – the better the story, the stronger the connection. Fashion brands such as Gucci and Burberry understand the branding power of great photography. I love the latest global Lacoste campaign which uses a clear and recognisable photographic language combined with a laser sharp creative idea.

Experiential branding: Full immersion

Experiential marketing is an investment, but when done well, it creates an unforgettable brand experience. Peter Alexander’s stores make you feel like you’ve stepped into a world of whimsy and comfort. Apple stores immerse you in sleek innovation. Chemist Warehouse? It’s like entering a discount haven. These experiences engage multiple senses, making the brand memorable in ways that colour alone never could.

Think beyond the primary palette!

Relying on colour alone to do the creative heavy lifting is, frankly, wasteful and risky. With so many creative tools at your disposal, there’s no excuse not to develop a big idea and underpin it with distinct brand codes.

Think of something that rewards interaction – something memorable, like a big black gorilla smashing the drums to Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” in a purple studio. And the recent poster from Heinz showing a freshly sliced bottle of ketchup demonstrates the power of a great idea displayed on its ripe red brand colour. Now that’s branding done right.

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking colour is your brand idea. It’s just a branding tool. The real magic happens when you combine it with a colourful, bright idea. Go the extra mile, and your brand will live rent-free in people’s minds for years to come.