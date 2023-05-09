Domain Nabs Nine’s Alison Hancock For Chief People Officer Role

Domain Group Holdings has announced the appointment of Alison Hancock as chief people officer.

Hancock has most recently held the position of head of people & culture, publishing and digital at Nine. Prior to that, Hancock held various HR leadership roles at Telstra.

In her new role Hancock will lead the people rxperience team, responsible for designing and implementing programs, processes, and initiatives that support and enhance Domain’s well recognised employee experience spanning Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, Employee Engagement and Remuneration.

Domain CEO Jason Pellegrino said “After an extensive recruitment process we are thrilled to welcome Alison to Domain and the Executive Leadership Team. Alison brings a wealth of experience leading a wide range of people and culture functions, supporting diverse and complex businesses through periods of extensive change.”

Hancock is scheduled to commence starting in early June 2023.